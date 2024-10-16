Chicago P.D. star Sophia Bush joins Grey’s Anatomy cast

The Grey’s Anatomy cast just revealed some huge news. Actress Sophia Bush has joined the long-running ABC medical drama.

Grey’s Anatomy is in its 21st season on television, with the show continuing to bring in millions of viewers with each new episode.

The cast has undergone many changes, including the appearance of star Ellen Pompeo (Meredith Grey) in fewer episodes.

Despite many casting changes along the way, Grey’s Anatomy remains a strong show for the network, and fans now have another reason to tune in weekly.

Actress Sophia Bush has been revealed as Dr. Cass Beckman, and she is set to debut in a few weeks. This isn’t Sophia’s first medical drama; she starred as a heart surgeon on Good Sam (a 2022 CBS series).

The first episode of this new character will arrive on Thursday, November 7. It is logged as Grey’s Anatomy Season 21, Episode 6.

Who is actress Sophia Bush?

Sophia Bush is a veteran of television and the big screen. Her breakout role came as Brooke Davis on One Tree Hill.

After One Tree Hill, Sophia starred as Detective Erin Lindsay for four seasons of Chicago P.D. Sophia also played that character on Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and Chicago Justice.

Sophia started her career on the big screen as Sally in the Ryan Reynolds film, Van Wilder. She later starred as October in Stay Alive, Beth in John Tucker Must Die, and Grace Andrews in The Hitcher.

Who does Sophia Bush play on the Grey’s Anatomy cast?

According to Deadline, Sophia’s character is amiable, fun, and (a little) messy around the edges. She plays Dr. Cass Beckman, a trauma surgeon at Seattle Presbyterian. The character’s husband (David Beckman) is a cardiothoracic surgeon at Grey Sloan.

There has been no news about who plays David, but Deadline reported that he will be a minor character.

As a reminder, Grey’s Anatomy fans will see Sophia playing Dr. Cass Beckman for the first time on Thursday, November 7.

Sophia Bush teases her fans about her new Grey’s Anatomy job

Sophia has already teased her fans with an Instagram post from the Grey’s Anatomy set.

“I just wasn’t done with my scrubs 💙 @greysabc,” Sophia captioned a short video from the set. Fans seem very excited based on the early comments.

