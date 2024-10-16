Jesse Lee Soffer teases Chicago P.D. fans about a possible ‘Spiridakos crossover’ on FBI: International

The FBI: International cast added actor Jesse Lee Soffer to play Supervisory Special Agent Wesley “Wes” Mitchell for the new season.

The show said goodbye to Luke Kleintank’s character, Scott Forrester, opening the door for some new blood. Forrester’s final episode was the Season 3 finale.

It’s a change of pace for the FBI: International viewers, but it might lead to Chicago P.D. fans tuning in to see what’s up with Jesse Lee Soffer.

Jesse used to play Detective Jay Halstead on the hit NBC drama, but he left the show a few episodes into Season 10. Intelligence hasn’t been the same since then.

To make matters worse for Chicago P.D. fans, Tracy Spiridakos exited the show at the end of Season 11. Tracy had played Detective Hailey Upton for many years, and her character was married to Jesse’s Halstead.

But there is an interesting wrinkle to everything because Upton crossed over with the FBI universe on CBS a few seasons back when her character was re-assigned for a few weeks.

Jesse Lee Soffer teases Chicago P.D. fans about a possible reunion

During a new interview to create buzz for FBI: International, the conversation turned to how Tracy Spiridakos appeared on FBI Season 2, Episode 19 as her Chicago P.D. character.

The crossover exists because the One Chicago and FBI universes are the same. Universal Television and Wolf Entertainment produce all six shows, even though they are on different networks.

“That is true! That is true. Who knows?” Jesse responded to TVLine mentioning that previous crossover.

“You, hypothetically, could see a Spiridakos crossover onto FBI: International,” Jesse later teased.

“And then she sees Wes and does an epic double-take,” added TVLine.

“Yeah, ‘Do I know you? I feel like I recognize you…. Weird!'” Jesse joked.

Below is a preview of Jesse on his new show.

Jesse Lee Soffer asks his social media followers to tune in

“GUYS- FBI INTERNATIONAL AIRS TONIGHT! I promise this episode is going to be awesome. It would mean a lot to me and the cast and the entire crew if you tuned in tonight! 9/8 central tonight on CBS and paramount+,” Jesse posted on Instagram.

He included behind-the-scenes photos of the new season of FBI: International.

New episodes of Chicago P.D. and FBI: International

Chicago P.D. Season 12 began a few weeks ago, and the Intelligence team is struggling after losing some of its main components.

The FBI: International Season 4 premieres on Tuesday, October 15 at 9/8c.

Previous episodes of Chicago P.D. are streaming on Peacock. Older episodes of the FBI shows (including the crossover for Tracy Spiridakos) are streaming on Paramount+.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday at 10/9c on NBC and FBI: International airs Tuesday at 9/8c on CBS.