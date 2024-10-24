Chicago Med to crossover with Chicago P.D. for next new episode

One Chicago will treat fans to a mini-crossover when the shows return from a short break at NBC.

Chicago Med has been ramping up the storyline with Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson), and the death threats will lead to a Chicago P.D. star coming to her aid.

First, we saw Goodwin receive a death threat, and then it seemed that someone had broken a family picture frame in her office. Later, it was revealed that an HVAC man had done that bit on accident.

During the October 23 episode, Goodwin was convinced that someone was in her house, but a kid at her door gave her an excuse to exit.

The police checked out her house while she went to work, but found nothing disturbed. They also failed to find evidence anyone had been upstairs.

When the episode ended, Goodwin looked at footage from a doorbell camera at her neighbor’s house. It showed the silhouette of someone in her living room.

Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 6 welcomes Chicago P.D. star

The One Chicago shows are taking a quick break, so new episodes will continue rolling out in November.

Med returns from the break with an episode called Forget Me Not.

“Chicago P.D. steps up Goodwin’s security after she’s threatened online by a former employee. Archer and Frost treat victims from a disciplinary camp injured during a rockslide. Maggie gets roped into delivering a high schooler’s baby,” reads the synopsis for the November 6 episode of Chicago Med.

As teased in the synopsis, Chicago P.D. steps up and sends Officer Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) to the hospital to give Goodwin protection.

Below is the TV promo NBC is running for that upcoming episode. We see Atwater interacting with Goodwin. She has coffee in hand, suggesting it is an early scene from the episode as she walks with Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt).

These mini-crossovers can be fun, and it’s good that the shows are doing them again.

