Who is Nurse Jackie on the Chicago Med cast? Here’s where you might know actress Natalie Zea from

The Chicago Med cast re-introduced Nurse Jackie during the show’s latest episode. It was also a hint that she would be around for a while.

We first met Nurse Jackie Nelson at the end of Chicago Med Season 9. Jackie popped up during the 12th episode to help Maggie Lockwood in the ED.

It was an emotional story arc for Jackie, with Maggie worrying that Jackie was overworking herself. But there were other reasons to be concerned because Jackie was harming herself.

The writing presented a situation where viewers worried Jackie might have been hurt by someone else, but Maggie later found Jackie in the bathroom in distress. That’s when Maggie discovered the real story.

Dr. Daniel Charles was forced to put Jackie on a 72-hour psych hold when the nurse would address the problem. That may have been the help Jackie needed.

That was the backstory before Nurse Jackie resurfaced during Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 4. Maggie was overprotective (at first), but now Jackie is slated to be a nurse for important future storylines.

Who is Natalie Zea on the Chicago Med cast?

Actress Natalie Zea has starred on many television shows before her turn as Nurse Jackie Nelson on Chicago Med.

Natalie recently starred on La Brea for NBC, which aired from 2021 to 2024.

When La Brea was canceled, the door was opened for Natalie to join Chicago Med.

Natalie has also starred as Winona Hawkins on Justified, Lauren Riley on The Shield, and Robin Parker (BJ) on The Detour.

She has also been on Kevin Bacon’s show The Following as Claire Matthews, Dirty Sexy Money as Karen Darling, and many episodes (221) of Passions as Gwen Hotchkiss.

An interesting coincidence had Natalie starring with actor Jon Seda with the La Brea cast. Jon used to play Detective Antonio Dawson on Chicago P.D. before he joined the NBC science fiction show.

Below is an interview that Natalie did on Conan a few years ago.

More from the One Chicago world

Former Chicago P.D. star Sophia Bush has joined the Grey’s Anatomy cast. Sophia plays a new doctor who will appear soon on the hit ABC show.

Sophia used to play Detective Erin Lindsay, allowing her to appear on Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago Justice, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Fellow Chicago P.D. star Jesse Lee Soffer has joined FBI: International. Jesse plays a new character on the spin-off show (spun off from FBI).

Jesse also teased the possibilities of future crossovers. One Chicago and FBI are in the same television universe.

Previous episodes of Chicago Med are streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Med airs Wednesday at 8/7c on NBC.