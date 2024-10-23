Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. taking a short break on NBC

The One Chicago shows have returned to NBC with much excitement this fall. New episodes of each show have been debuting on Wednesday nights.

Chicago Med is in Season 10, Chicago P.D. is in Season 12, and Chicago Fire is in Season 13. The ratings suggest the shows could go on for a while.

On October 23, the fifth new episode of each show’s season will arrive on NBC. These are the Halloween episodes for the hit dramas.

Following the October 23 episodes, the shows are taking a short break from debuting new episodes.

The good news is that previous Med, Fire, and P.D. episodes are streaming on Peacock. That includes all older seasons featuring characters who may be gone.

One Chicago will re-air its season premieres on Wednesday, October 30. It’s a chance for fans to re-watch the returns of each drama.

When does Med, Fire, and P.D. return to NBC with new episodes?

Futon Critic states that the One Chicago shows return with new episodes on Wednesday, November 6. This suggests fans don’t have to wait long for the content.

The site also reveals new episodes airing on November 13 and 20. Getting eight episodes this quickly will be a nice treat if the report is correct.

Looking ahead on the NBC schedule, Med, Fire, and P.D. fans should expect no new episodes on Wednesday, November 27. The day before Thanksgiving is typically a wasteland for new television show episodes.

NBC will update everyone on when the shows will begin their winter hiatus. It typically begins in mid-December and lasts until mid-January. We will update the article when new information becomes available.

Nurse Jackie Nelson has returned to Chicago Med. Her character will be featured in more important storylines.

Here’s where you might know Natalie Zea from (she plays Nurse Jackie).

Chicago P.D. alum Sophia Bush has joined the Grey’s Anatomy cast. Sophia has already teased her fans with a video from the set of the hit ABC medical drama. Sophia used to play Detective Erin Lindsay on all the One Chicago shows.

Fellow Chicago P.D. alum Jesse Lee Soffer has jumped to FBI: International. He used to play Detective Jay Halstead on the Chicago P.D. cast, but he left early in Season 10.

Jesse also teased a possible “Spiridakos crossover” between his new show and the NBC police drama. He was referencing Tracy Spiridakos, who used to play Detective Hailey Upton on Chicago P.D.

Chicago Med airs at 8/7c, Chicago Fire airs at 9/8c, and Chicago P.D. airs at 10/9c Wednesday on NBC.