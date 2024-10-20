Chicago Med cast reveals fun Halloween costumes ahead of holiday episode

The Chicago Med cast got to have some fun with the upcoming episode. Most of the stars are wearing interesting costumes and NBC is teasing them.

The Halloween episode is scheduled for Wednesday, October 23. It’s called Bad Habits and serves as Season 10, Episode 5.

Dr. Caitlin Lenox (played by new Chicago Med star Sarah Ramos) hinted that Halloween is one of the busiest nights of the year. Based on the preview for the next episode, she’s not wrong.

“Halloween chaos takes over the E.D. Hannah helps a pregnant woman with an autistic son. Charles clashes with Nurse Jackie on a psych case,” reads the full synopsis for the new episode.

The Department of Emergency Medicine at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center will be busy. Luckily, fun costumes worn by the doctors and nurses should help break the tension during some scenes.

Below is the TV promo NBC is running for the October 23 Chicago Med episode.

Fun costumes from the Chicago Med cast for Season 10, Episode 5

As seen above, Dr. Daniel Charles (played by Oliver Platt) dresses as Sherlock Holmes. He wears it well, and it should help add some lighter tones to a serious episode.

Below are some of the fun costumes that the Chicago Med characters are wearing during the Halloween episode.

Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) and Dr. Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell) are dressed as Ken and Barbie from The Barbie Movie. If they were trying to hide being a couple from anyone, this wasn’t how to do it, even though they are cute together.

Jessy Schram as Dr. Hannah Asher and Luke Mitchell as Dr. Mitch Ripley on Chicago Med. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

Two of the new folks to Chicago Med are dressed as minions. That includes Darren Barnet, who plays Dr. John Frost.

Darren Barnet as Dr. John Frost on Chicago Med. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

Nurse Maggie Lockwood is dressed as a Chicago Blackhawks hockey player during the new episode.

Jessy Schram as Dr. Hannah Asher and Marlyne Barrett as Maggie Lockwood on the Chicago Med Halloween episode. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

Nurse Jackie has returned to Chicago Med. The character first appeared during Season 9, but now she will be an important part of the show.

Here’s where you might know Natalie Zea from. Natalie plays Nurse Jackie Nelson and she will be featured more often now on Chicago Med Season 10.

Former Chicago P.D. star Sophia Bush has joined the Grey’s Anatomy cast. She has begun filming new episodes for the ABC drama that will be featured this season.

Older episodes of Chicago Med stream on Peacock. The service also features older episodes of Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D.

Chicago Med airs Wednesday at 8/7c on NBC.