Stevie Nicks wrote a poem about a Chicago P.D. star

Chicago P.D. just got mentioned in an article by Rolling Stone. The magazine was interviewing superstar singer Stevie Nicks when the show came up.

Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks is a huge Chicago P.D. fan. The interesting tidbit came up as Nicks spoke about her creative process.

Rolling Stone was speaking to the first woman to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice and she mentioned the show.

In addition to writing many hit songs, Nicks enjoys writing poetry. It was recently reported that Nicks penned a poem for Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department album package.

The poem about heartbreak was called For T and Me, connecting generations of music-loving fans in one fell swoop.

Regarding those poems, Nicks also admitted to writing one about a Chicago P.D. star.

Stevie Nicks reveals that she’s a Chicago P.D. fan

“I also have so many poems that are ready to go,” Stevie Nicks told Rolling Stone.

“I wrote a poem about one of the women stars of one of my favorite crime shows, Chicago P.D. That’s medicine for me, and I can’t wait to go to the piano and sit down with it,” Nicks added.

That’s amazing that Nicks enjoys watching Chicago P.D. and that she felt such a connection to one of the characters that it led to a poem.

The downside is that Nicks didn’t reveal which woman from One Chicago inspired that poem. It leaves Chicago P.D. fans to guess about their identity.

Could it be Amy Morton, the actress who plays Trudy Platt? Maybe it was Tracy Spiridakos, who used to play Detective Hailey Upton?

Additional options could be Sophia Bush as Detective Erin Lindsay and Marina Squerciati as Officer Kim Burgess.

She hasn’t revealed the secret yet, but maybe she will later. Hopefully, the poem is published at some point, because that would reveal important details about the actress or her character.

Below is a video clip from when Nicks recently appeared on Saturday Night Live.

