Chicago Fire star hospitalized, posts photo from hospital bed

Chicago Fire actor Daniel Kyri was hospitalized over the weekend and shared a photo from his hospital bed.

Daniel plays firefighter Darren Ritter on the One Chicago shows. After some shuffling at the firehouse, the character recently joined Truck 81.

Daniel shared a surprising post on Tuesday, revealing he has been hospitalized for several days. He popped up on social media to urge people to vote.

“I was hospitalized Sunday Initially planned to vote yesterday but spent the day in the ICU. I wanted to vote in this election,” Daniel wrote.

“I refused to miss it. So I did some research and talked to the staff here. With their help (and my hero @jackball10 ) I was able to cast this vote from my hospital bed. I look a mess but I feel like a sexy citizen. You can do this. Please vote. There are so many ways to do it. Please vote,” he added.

The post finished with hashtags indicating he was sick and had voted.

Daniel Kyri hospitalized

Daniel didn’t reveal why he was in the hospital, but he did note in the comments that he hoped to get out soon.

Below is the image he posted, where Daniel is shown hooked up to oxygen and an IV. We hope everything will be okay for him.

Supporters wish Daniel well, and he responds

Many followers left supportive comments, including Jessy Schram from Chicago Med, Ryan Jamaal Swain, and Claudia Jordan.

“Omg are you ok?” asked Claudia.

“Much better now and working on getting out of here! ❤️,” Daniel responded.

“Friend I hope you are okay and sending recovery energy and prayer,” wrote Ryan.

Daniel thanked Ryan and a fan who stated she had also been hospitalized.

Friends and fans support Daniel Kyri. Pic credit: @DanielKyri/Instagram

Chicago Fire returns from a short break with a new episode on November 6. Daniel Kyri is slated to appear as firefighter Darren Ritter, as this episode was filmed weeks ago.

