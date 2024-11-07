Is Carver leaving Chicago Fire?

Firefighter Sam Carver has had a rough time with his love life in Chicago. And it was all heading toward a blowup on the latest episode.

Carver (Jake Lockett) had been dating Paramedic Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith), but Violet got scared when Carver got more invested.

Violet pulled back during the Season 12 finale, accusing Carver of not being that into her and having feelings for Stella Kidd.

Carver was hurt by the interaction and took leave from Firehouse 51 to figure things out. When he returned, Carver had a girlfriend in tow.

Much of Chicago Fire Season 13 has featured Carver and Tori (his former ex and now girlfriend from Texas). But Tori is jealous and tries to keep Violet away from Carver.

Carver lies to attend Violet’s birthday party and gets caught by Tori. Despite the mounting tension, Carver and Tori patch things up again. He was also partying too much, drinking too often, and looking exhausted on the job.

More drama between Carver and Tori during Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 6

The new episode began with Carver and Tori waking up at the house of a woman they met at a bar. He was nearly late heading into work and started questioning his life decisions.

The tones went off, and Truck 81 started heading out, but Carver wasn’t there. Kidd had to go back into the firehouse and wake a sleeping Carver. She was not pleased.

Kidd asked Darren Ritter (after the call) if he felt Carver was okay. He noted that Carver had been dragging, but maybe he was just “run down.”

Tori later suggested that Carver wasn’t being appreciated at Firehouse 51 and told him he could move to Austin to fight fires there. The image below indicates he was considering her words.

Ritter came to Carver to tell him that his SCBA tank (Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus) was low. Carver told Ritter he had refilled it after the last call, but Ritter said it was low when he checked. As Carver got upset and lashed out, Ritter told him that Kidd had him checking all the equipment but came to him instead of going to her.

Kidd overheard everything and sent Carver home mid-shift. She said she was calling a floater to cover for him for the rest of the shift. She also told him not to plan on coming back until he could get himself together.

Jake Lockett as Firefighter Sam Carver on Chicago Med Season 13, Episode 6. Pic credit: Peter Gordon/NBCUniversal

Is Carver leaving Chicago Fire?

Carver stormed out of Firehouse 51 toward the end of the November 6 episode, leaving actor Jake Lockett’s future in question.

As expected, many One Chicago fans asked if Carver is leaving the show.

The promo for next week’s episode provided no answers, nor does the synopsis for the November 13 installment. Carver isn’t shown or mentioned in any of it.

We don’t think actor Jake Lockett is leaving the Chicago Fire cast, so that should mean more of Sam Carver later this season.

Lockett may be absent from an episode or two, as that is what the One Chicago shows have been doing to cut costs. Carver’s whereabouts could be addressed during conversations among other characters, and then he could pop up later this season.

If he abruptly left, the writers would have to shelve the emotional tension between Carver and Violet. That seems unlikely.

Chicago Fire fans must keep watching to see what the future holds for Carver and Firehouse 51.

he's loved off and on screen. 🫶 @LocktDown is firehouse 51's sam carver. watch new episodes of chicago fire wednesdays on @nbc and streaming on @peacock. pic.twitter.com/MqtAyvlb5f — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) September 30, 2024

