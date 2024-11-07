Who is leaving Chicago Med? ‘One has to go’ advertises NBC between Steven Weber and Sarah Ramos

Is Dr. Archer leaving the Chicago Med cast, or is it Dr. Lenox? Many Chicago Med fans asked that question after the latest episode.

So why are folks asking about who is leaving Chicago Med? The contentious relationship between the characters sparked it, but so did a new NBC promo.

Steven Weber plays Dr. Dean Archer on Chicago Med. Weber joined the show midway through Season 6 as someone from Dr. Ethan Choi’s past.

As Choi (Brian Tee) dealt with personal struggles, Sharon Goodwin put Archer in charge of the Emergency Department (ED).

Archer held that role for several seasons (mostly) but was shocked when Goodwin added Dr. Caitlin Lenox (Sarah Ramos) during the Season 10 premiere.

Dr. Lenox was made the co-chief of the emergency department (ED) at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center, creating friction between how she wanted to run it and how Archer was used to doing things. Lenox proposed changes, while Archer was “resistant” to them.

The animosity between Archer and Lenox escalated

Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 6, began with a conversation between Archer and Lenox. He revealed they were down an OB and a charge nurse for the shift, leaving the ED shorthanded and more stressful.

Dr. Hannah Asher and Nurse Maggie Lockwood were on the mobile unit that Goodwin recommended during the previous episode.

Two patients were brought in. One had severe head trauma after falling from a ridge. Dr. Sam Abrams presented an intense procedure that involved cutting open his skull. Archer balked, and Abrams gave a more conservative approach. But Lenox insisted they should cut open his skull.

Archer convinced Abrams to be more conservative, and Lenox was pretty frustrated. The case progressed, but the point was to put both in the right so fans wouldn’t know who to side with. Archer and Lenox also became more contentious with each other. The patient (a teen) died on the operating table during the surgery Lenox pushed for, making Archer even angrier.

“You’re gonna answer for this,” Archer threatened Lenox as the episode ended.

Steven Weber as Dr. Dean Archer and Sarah Ramos as Dr. Caitlin Lenox on Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 6. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

Is anyone leaving the Chicago Med cast? Here’s what we know

“One has to go,” NBC advertised for the next episode of Chicago Med.

“The tension between Archer and Lenox comes to a head,” reads the synopsis for that November 13 installment.

“I don’t think Dr. Lenox is a good leader for this ED,” Archer tells Goodwin during an NBC promo.

“Dr. Archer and Lenox cannot co-exist in the ED anymore,” Goodwin states in the promo.

Those character statements and the overlaying text from NBC have suggested that someone is leaving Chicago Med.

NBC has not publicly addressed any cast members leaving the show. The lack of an announcement suggests they could stay, but sometimes, the final episode for someone is only revealed a few days before it happens.

We may all have to tune in on November 13 to see how this situation is resolved. For now, nothing official is known, and the advertising may be to get viewers to tune in for the drama.

Below is something a Chicago Med fan posted on social media. “Lenox needs to stay, Archer can go,” the fan wrote.

