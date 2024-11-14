Chicago Fire fall finale promo and episode synopsis

Here we are (already) at the Chicago Fire fall finale. It snuck up on us again, but the One Chicago shows are about to go on hiatus.

Usually, Chicago Fire heads into the hiatus with a cliffhanger, but it’s unclear where the writers will take the show this time.

During the November 13 episode, the writers wrapped up the story with the crooked cop who crossed paths with Fire Cop (Kelly Severide).

The firehouse had responded to a fire at a storage facility, where they found a cache of “ghost guns” in one of the units. Severide (Taylor Kinney) felt they were dealing with arson but struggled to find evidence.

Captain Robert Bishop (Keith Kupferer) was brought down after a fire started in his garage. Firehouse 51 put out the fire, and Severide found evidence against Bishop at the scene.

The new chief (Dom Pascal, played by Dermot Mulroney) may have started that fire, especially after a chat with Severide. Nobody was going to cross his new family.

Chicago Fire fall finale TV promo

Below is the TV promo for the Chicago Fire fall finale. The new episode arrives on Wednesday, November 20, at 9/8c.

This fall finale is called Quicksand. The episode title likely hints that something is about to happen to the folks of Firehouse 51.

Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 8 synopsis

“Herrmann and Mouch prepare to take their officer exams; Cruz receives a chilling omen; Carver takes care of a dog after its owner is injured on a call,” reads the Chicago Fire episode synopsis for November 20.

Fans have missed Herrmann, but we get him back for the next episode. Hopefully, he doesn’t get bad news as the show heads into its break.

The November 20 episode is the final installment for 2024. That evening, the One Chicago shows begin the winter hiatus and don’t return until 2025.

Previous Chicago Fire episodes are streaming on Peacock. Older seasons of Med and P.D. are also available.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday at 9/8c on NBC.