Who is Elizabeth Rodriguez on the Chicago P.D. cast? She joined the show as Detective Suarez

Elizabeth Rodriguez debuted on the Chicago P.D. cast during the November 6 episode. It was her first time on the hit drama, and she made an impact.

Rodriguez plays Detective Suarez and was tasked by Deputy Chief Reid to lead Officer Kim Burgess through the final stages of her detective training.

Rodriguez was unsure why she had been given the responsibility, and she began to worry that Reid was testing her as much as he was testing Burgess.

More will come regarding the new deputy chief, as the reason for his interest in the Intelligence team wasn’t revealed.

Burgess and Rodriguez worked on the case (together) for most of Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 6, and they solved it. But Rodriguez made a mistake, giving an order for Burgess to split up from her as they tried to locate a suspect.

Burgess covered for Rodriguez, leading Rodriguez to offer her favorable treatment in her report. Burgess declined the offer, but Reid stepped in later to assign the newly minted Detective Burgess back to Intelligence.

Who is Elizabeth Rodriguez and what was she in before Chicago P.D.?

Elizabeth Rodriguez is a veteran actor born and raised in New York. She attended college in the Bronx before her acting career.

Rodriguez is likely best known for playing Aleida Diaz on Orange Is the New Black. She was featured on the hit show for many years.

Rodriguez was also seen as Detective Crystal Morales on East New York, a recent show that featured Amanda Warren, Jimmy Smits, and Richard Kind.

Her extensive television credits include playing Paz Valdes on Power, Faye Donahue on Shameless, Liza Ortiz on Fear the Walking Dead, and Carmen Morales on 56 episodes of All My Children.

Below is a scene from Orange Is the New Black Season 7 that featured Rodriguez.

Marina Squerciati as Kim Burgess and Elizabeth Rodriguez as Detective Suarez on Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 6. Pic credit: Elizabeth Sisson/NBCUniversal

Previous episodes of Chicago P.D. are streaming on Peacock. All seasons of Orange Is the New Black are streaming on Netflix.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday at 10/9c on NBC.