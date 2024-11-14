Chicago Med fall finale promo and synopsis

The Chicago Med fall finale is at hand. It comes after some stressful episodes.

The show writers built up lots of drama between Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber) and Dr. Caitlin Lenox (Sarah Ramos) and blew it up in the recent installment.

Spoilers are ahead that come from Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 7, which debuted on November 13. The episode created quite the cliffhanger.

Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) demoted Archer toward the end of the episode. She spoke to Lenox about the decision, noting that she would now be the sole chief of the ED.

Archer will return to being a regular attendee. It means Lenox will be his boss. That sounds like a recipe for disaster.

Subscribe to our One Chicago newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

NBC has fulfilled a promise that one of the ED bosses would have to go. It also sets up some interesting showdowns as Season 10 progresses.

TV promo for the Chicago Med fall finale

Below is the TV promo for the Chicago Med fall finale. It debuts on Wednesday, November 20 at 8/7c.

We get some early glimpses of the final storylines of the fall, including Archer threatening to resign, a character returning to Chicago Med, and Goodwin finding out who threatened her.

Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 8 synopsis

“Goodwin’s troubles persist; Charles clashes with his former resident over a depressed patient; Lenox and Ripley treat a car accident victim who recently reunited with his college sweetheart,” reads the full synopsis for the November 20 Chicago Med episode.

The writers have packed lots of drama into the final 2024 episode. After the November 20 episodes, the One Chicago shows take a hiatus until 2025.

Chicago Med fans must tune in next Wednesday to see if Archer quits, how Charles deals with the reunion, and what happens with Goodwin.

One Chicago shows love to end on cliffhangers, so don’t expect everything to get resolved in that one hour.

More news from the One Chicago shows

Chicago Fire star Daniel Kyri is out of the hospital. Daniel plays Firefighter Darren Ritter on the Chicago Fire cast and recently shared photos from a hospital bed. Luckily, he has given fans a positive update.

Here’s where you know Elizabeth Rodriguez from. The veteran actress recently joined the Chicago P.D. cast as a detective leading Kim Burgess through training and testing.

For Chicago Fire fans worried about the heart of Firehouse 51, here are some answers about where Christopher Herrmann has been.

Previous episodes of Chicago Med are streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Med airs Wednesday at 8/7c on NBC.