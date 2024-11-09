What happened to Herrmann on Chicago Fire?

Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 6 focused on Carver imploding and Firehouse 51 stumbling across a cache of “ghost guns” on a call.

As the episode played out, Chicago Fire fans noticed Christopher Herrmann suspiciously absent. The episode also did not explain the absence.

During the Season 12 finale, Chief Wallace Boden expressed his desire that Herrmann take over Firehouse 51. Fans expected that when Season 13 began.

However, the show added actor Dermot Mulroney to play Chief Dom Pascal and wrote the episodes to hint that Herrmann lacked the self-confidence to take Boden’s seat.

Luckily, Mouch pulled Herrmann aside later in Season 13, explaining to his long-time friend that he had what it took to become chief.

Herrmann is now on a path to take promotion tests and possibly become the chief one day, but Pascal has been settling into Boden’s former chair.

Meanwhile, Pascal is involved in lots of drama, so maybe he isn’t destined to stick around the firehouse for very long. Stay tuned.

Where was Herrmann on the latest Chicago Fire episode?

Herrmann was likely testing to get promoted or off studying to take that road. Fans shouldn’t worry about him not being in that latest episode.

The One Chicago shows have undertaken a strategy to give its stars episodes off during the season. This is to cut costs while still paying the cast members the same salary for each episode they appear in.

It was likely just David Eigenberg’s turn (he plays Herrmann) to take off a week (or two). He doesn’t appear in the early images for Episode 7 either, so he may be sidelined for another week.

No announcement about Eigenberg leaving the show has been made, so we feel safe about him sticking around. We will see more from Herrmann later this season.

