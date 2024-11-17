One Chicago crossover on the way with three-show event

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. will finally have another three-show crossover. Fans of One Chicago are in for a treat later this television season.

The Chicago shows routinely had crossover events, with the casts of each program dealing with the same issue on the same night.

A crossover event from 2019 had the folks from Med, Fire, and P.D. dealing with a deadly bacteria that was spreading through Chicago.

A year before the outbreak, the One Chicago crossover revolved around a high-rise fire on Fire that led to many patients at Med and then an arson investigation on P.D.

Having all three shows deal with the same plot made the crossovers must-see events for NBC viewers. But the pandemic hit in 2020, and everything changed.

Subscribe to our One Chicago newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Now that things have cleared up (a bit) around the country, the shows are working to bring a new One Chicago crossover event to the fans.

One Chicago crossover is in the works for later this television season

The folks at One Chicago are plotting a one-night crossover event to air later this season. That’s the word from TVLine, which stated they had sources close to production.

We even got an intense spoiler about what the shows will deal with on that exciting night.

According to TVLine, a massive explosion in an office building will upend the entire city. It was also revealed that the story will happen “above and below ground” that night.

Here’s the bad news. There is no drop date for the One Chicago crossover (yet). It hasn’t been filmed yet, so we likely won’t see it until late winter or early spring 2025.

That might seem like a long wait, but the One Chicago fall finales are quickly coming. Soon, the shows will be on the long winter hiatus.

NBC will heavily promote everything about it when the One Chicago crossover gets closer.

More news and notes from One Chicago

Here’s everything about the Chicago Fire fall finale. Firehouse 51 wrapped up a dramatic storyline but hinted that Chief Dom Pascal has some secrets.

Chicago Med has raised the stakes for its fall finale. Could this be the final episode for one of its doctors? Fans might want to be prepared to deal with a cliffhanger.

Chicago P.D.’s fall finale begins with a cliffhanger. The previous episode raised the stakes for Intelligence and it could cost someone their job.

Previous episodes of Med, Fire, and P.D. are streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Med airs at 8/7c, Chicago Fire airs at 9/8c, and Chicago P.D. airs at 10/9c Wednesday on NBC.