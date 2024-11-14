Chicago P.D. fall finale TV promo and episode synopsis

The Chicago P.D. fall finale is upon us. Though it may seem like the season just started, it’s time for the long winter hiatus.

The writers brought back Gloria Perez, the former wife of notorious drug lord Rafael Perez. She also killed Rafael while serving as an informant for Intelligence.

Actress Yara Martinez plays Gloria and guest-starred on the November 13 episode. It complicated things for Office Dante Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) because they struck up a relationship.

Officer Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) has also been caught up in events, as she covered for Torres and never reported what he did.

Now, it looks like Gloria is the new drug kingpin in Chicago. She stepped into the vacancy caused by her former husband’s death.

Officer Kiana Cook (Toya Turner) is now MIA after a bust went south. Gloria appeared to figure out that Cook was undercover to bust her.

Chicago P.D. fall finale TV promo

Below is the TV promo for the Chicago P.D. fall finale, which airs on Wednesday, November 20, at 10/9c.

That night begins with the fall finales of Chicago Med and Chicago Fire. Chicago P.D. wraps up the night with its final 2024 episode. We won’t see new content from the One Chicago shows until 2025.

Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 8 synopsis

“The unit learns the truth about a secret Torres has been keeping, as Deputy Chief Charlie Reid puts a focus on Intelligence,” reads the synopsis for the November 20 episode of Chicago P.D.

Torres is in the hot seat, and the secret is out. Likewise, Cook is in danger since Gloria may have figured out she was undercover, and Burgess could lose her job for continuously covering for Torres.

It’s unlikely that Gloria will take down Cook, Torres, and Burgess at once, but the stakes have been raised for the November 20 fall finale.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday at 10/9c on NBC.