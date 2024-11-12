Fall finale date may frustrate fans of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. as long hiatus begins

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. will soon begin their long winter hiatus at NBC. This news won’t please some fans.

The One Chicago shows returned in September with new seasons. Each of the NBC dramas brings in millions of viewers every Wednesday night.

As winter arrives each year, the Chicago shows go on hiatus until returning in mid-winter or early spring.

The winter hiatus is expected for nearly every scripted show, but it will seem even longer this time.

The good news is that previous episodes from Chicago Med Season 10, Chicago Fire Season 13, and Chicago P.D. Season 12 will be streaming on Peacock.

We will likely see a few cliffhangers, especially with each show building toward some important stories. The Chicago-based dramas love heading into the breaks with open-ended stories with characters at risk of being killed.

When are the fall finales for Med, Fire, and P.D.?

Below is the breakdown for the One Chicago fall finales.

Chicago Med fall finale: Season 10, Episode 8 at 8/7c on November 20.

Chicago Fire fall finale: Season 13, Episode 8 at 9/8c on November 20.

Chicago P.D. fall finale: Season 12, Episode 8 at 10/9c on November 20.

Holiday programming ahead for NBC Wednesdays

NBC is rolling out holiday programming in December that will take over Wednesday nights. Below is a sampling of the schedule.

Wednesday, December 4: Christmas In Rockefeller Center at 8/7c (two hours).

Wednesday, December 4: Jimmy Fallon’s Holiday Seasoning Spectacular at 10/9c.

Wednesday, December 11: Shrek the Halls at 8:30/7:30c.

Wednesday, December 11: A Motown Christmas at 9/8c (two hours).

Wednesday, December 18: Jimmy Fallon’s Holiday Seasoning Spectacular at 8/7c.

Wednesday, December 18: A Saturday Night Live Christmas at 9/8c (two hours).

Stay tuned to find out when Med, Fire, and P.D. will return in 2025. Hopefully, it’s early in January.

