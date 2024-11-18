What happened to Dr. Sarah Reese on Chicago Med?

The Chicago Med cast has said goodbye to many members, including Rachel Dipillo, who used to play Dr. Sarah Reese.

Dipillo was one of the original Chicago Med actresses, first serving as a medical student at Gaffney in Season 1. She then became a psychiatry resident under Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt).

Many folks from Chicago Med Season 1 have also left the show, including Torrey DeVitto as Dr. Natalie Manning, Yaya DaCosta as April Sexton, Colin Donnell as Dr. Connor Rhodes, Nick Gehlfuss as Dr. Will Halstead, and Brian Tee as Dr. Ethan Choi.

The Chicago Med writers have a way of bringing characters back, like when Dr. Choi and April Sexton returned and got married.

Dr. Manning also returned in a brief scene where she welcomed Dr. Halstead as he arrived in Seattle (after he quit the hospital).

Subscribe to our One Chicago newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Now Dr. Reese returns, as revealed ahead of the Chicago Med fall finale. It has forced fans to remember why she left in the first place.

What happened to Dr. Reese on Chicago Med?

Toward the end of Chicago Med Season 3, Robert Haywood (played by Michel Gill) became a patient for Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt). He was the estranged father of Dr. Reese and Dr. Charles pieced together that he was a serial killer.

Dr. Reese was in the dark about her father, and things came to a head during Chicago Med Season 3, Episode 20 (The Tipping Point). Dr. Charles hesitated to perform CPR on a lifeless Robert, just as Dr. Reese walked in.

That hesitation and moral dilemma cost Dr. Charles his psychiatry resident. Even after Dr. Reese learned the truth, she couldn’t get rid of the image of Dr. Charles standing over her father.

Dr. Reese resigned from Chicago Med during the Season 4 premiere (Be My Better Half).

“Every time I see your face, I would remember when I walked into that room and saw my father on the floor. I saw it in your eyes. You were gonna let him die,” Dr. Reese told Dr. Charles shortly before she left.

Dr. Reese returns to Chicago Med during Season 10, Episode 8 (November 20). This will be a shocking moment for Dr. Charles.

More news from the One Chicago shows on NBC

A huge three-show crossover is coming to One Chicago. Fans of the Chicago shows haven’t seen a true crossover in nearly five years.

Here’s why Chicago Fire fans haven’t seen Herrmann. It turns out that the actor playing Firefighter Christopher Herrmann was absent due to more than scheduling.

Below is a scene from when Dr. Reese roamed the halls of Gaffney.

Previous episodes of Chicago Med are streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Med airs Wednesday at 8/7c on NBC.