Chicago Med spoilers: Fall finale features an unexpected character returning

Chicago Med spoilers reveal that a character is returning for the fall finale. And boy is Dr. Daniel Charles going to be surprised.

The fall finale for Chicago Med Season 10 arrives on Wednesday, November 20. It’s the last new episode that will debut in 2024.

It may jar some fans to learn that the winter hiatus for the One Chicago shows is beginning so early, but NBC has lots of holiday programming on the horizon.

The good news is that the fall finale seems packed with intriguing storylines. The writers also did a good job of setting up some nice cliffhangers.

Will Dr. Dean Archer keep his job at Med? Is there something more to Sharon Goodwin’s stalking? How will Dr. Caitlin Lenox handle being the only ED boss?

To really up the ante for the fall finale, the Chicago Med producers have brought back a character who will be very familiar to die-hard fans.

Dr. Sarah Reese returns to Chicago Med for the fall finale

A Chicago Med fall finale promo showed Dr. Sarah Reese returning to her old stomping grounds.

Dr. Reese is one of the original characters from Med, but we haven’t seen her since the beginning of Season 4.

Reese was originally a medical student at Gaffney in Season 1 before becoming a psychiatry resident under Dr. Daniel Charles.

Charles and Reese worked together on many psych cases, but she left the show during Chicago Med Season 4, Episode 1.

As a reminder of what happened with Reese, she left after Charles discovered that her father was a serial killer. He then hesitated to perform CPR on the man.

Reese came upon him as he was going through a moral dilemma, and she never forgave Charles. She resigned being unable to get past seeing Charles over her dying father but not helping him.

Reese returns for the Chicago Med fall finale after one of her patients is admitted to Gaffney. This forces her to cross paths with her former boss, mentor, and friend (Charles).

As a reminder, the Chicago Med fall finale arrives on Wednesday, November 20.

Below is a scene of Reese and Charles interacting from many years ago. See if you can spot some additional former characters from Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. in the clip.

