One Chicago crossover episode 2025: Date revealed as NBC shakes up the schedule

More details about the One Chicago crossover episode have been revealed.

As Monsters and Critics reported, NBC announced a huge crossover for Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D.

For the first time in years, the three Chicago-based shows will deal with the same event on the same night.

This event television for NBC was a fun way to have characters from the three shows intermingle during one big night.

For the upcoming 2025 One Chicago crossover episode, we will finally see the action play out over three hours (again).

Subscribe to our One Chicago newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The good news for viewers who typically only watch one or two of the Chicago shows is that this is a stand-alone event you won’t have to study for.

What is the 2025 One Chicago crossover?

The 2025 One Chicago crossover revolves around a massive explosion in an office building. It will force the different first-responder branches to work together.

TV promos for the new crossover will be revealed late in January 2025.

When are the 2025 One Chicago crossover episodes?

NBC announced that the One Chicago crossover episodes arrive on Wednesday, January 29, 2025. But that’s not all.

The schedule for that Wednesday night will experience a shake-up to help with the storytelling.

On January 29, the evening begins with Chicago Fire at 8/7c. Chicago Med comes on second at 9/8c, and the night ends with Chicago P.D. at 10/9c.

This new schedule appears ready for Fire to deal with the explosion, for Med to treat the resulting patients, and for P.D. to investigate what has happened.

Check out the video below for an idea of what a One Chicago crossover event looks like. This is the teaser trailer from the October 2019 event. See if you can spot older characters who have moved on to other things.

More news from the One Chicago shows

Here’s when the winter premieres drop for Med, Fire, and P.D. The long winter hiatus is already underway, but luckily, new episodes have already been filmed for early 2025.

Chicago Med has threatened to kill off Sharon Goodwin. The fall finale ended on several huge cliffhangers, leaving questions about how the first new episodes of 2025 will play out.

A set photo from the One Chicago crossover was shared. One of the Chicago Fire stars posted it on social media, raising interest for the upcoming event.

As a reminder, Med, Fire, and P.D. crossover on Wednesday, January 29.

Previous episodes of Med, Fire, and P.D. are streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Med airs at 8/7c, Chicago Fire airs at 9/8c, and Chicago p.D. airs at 10/9c Wednesdays on NBC.