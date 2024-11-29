One Chicago crossover filming: Chicago Fire set photo and huge Chicago P.D. spoilers?

One Chicago has been filming for its crossover event. Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. will have a huge night later this television season.

Fans haven’t seen a full crossover between the three shows in years. Characters will surface on different shows, but three-show crossovers have been tabled for a while.

Now, work has begun on some must-see TV for One Chicago. This is great news for most fans, especially after years of rumors.

A drop date for the One Chicago crossover remains under wraps. But since they are already filming important scenes, it could arrive in later winter or early spring.

Below are some spoilers about what happens during the crossover and what folks have seen while watching filming happen on the streets of Chicago.

We also have an unconfirmed spoiler about a Chicago P.D. character that could be quite memorable.

What is the One Chicago crossover about?

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, a massive explosion in an office building will upend the entire city. The story will reportedly happen “above and below ground” during the big night.

Chicago Med will have patients from the explosion, and Chicago Fire will likely come to the scene to address the fire and its aftermath. That leaves Chicago P.D. to investigate what has happened.

Chicago Fire set photo from the crossover

“Taylor Kinney filming for the crossover today!” reads a post on X, reportedly from the Chicago Fire set.

The photo shows actors Taylor Kinney (Kelly Severide) and David Eigenberg (Christopher Herrmann) chatting between scenes.

Below is another social media post that was shared with set photos. Is this the office building that was teased in the synopsis?

The photos are reportedly from the first day of filming the One Chicago crossover.

@chi.hard's Insta Story on 11-23-24: BTS of the first day of filming of the One Chicago Crossover. pic.twitter.com/7Jgd5aiOKV — Anne Webster (@wvannie09) November 24, 2024

Chicago P.D. spoiler possibly posted online?

While filming the One Chicago crossover, a fan claimed to have seen a dramatic scene involving Detective Kim Burgess (played by Marina Squerciati).

“Saw the Chicago crossover movie being filmed today Big fire in a building and also saw my favorite movie star kim burgess being carried away in an ambulance #chicagofire,” posted a fan on X.

Is it accurate information? That’s unclear, but it raises the stakes for the event.

saw the Chicago crossover movie being filmed today 😍😱 Big fire in a building and also saw my favorite movie star kim burgess being carried away in an ambulance😫😫 #chicagofire pic.twitter.com/kjT72UxdJG — evyea maria (@mariasenquett) November 26, 2024

