Chicago Med threatens to kill off Sharon Goodwin on new episode

Sharon Goodwin is at death’s door after what happened during the Chicago Med fall finale.

Med circled back to a storyline from early in Season 10 as the person sending threats to Goodwin.

Several suspects had emerged, and fans even saw a small crossover with Chicago P.D. as Officer Kevin Atwater showed up to protect Goodwin.

But nobody suspected that a relative of a former patient had the grievance, so she caught Goodwin off-guard later one night.

A ship capsized in the Chicago harbor earlier this season, leading to an influx of patients while the hospital was experiencing a blood shortage.

A dramatic storyline emerged when Goodwin had to decide which patient should get the final transfusion. Goodwin chose the ship’s captain because his odds of survival were better. The woman later died, and her wife sought revenge.

Goodwin near death on Chicago Med fall finale

Sharon Goodwin (played by S. Epatha Merkerson) got stabbed and was bleeding out in her office. Goodwin and her assailant heard someone outside the office, and that was Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber) coming to resign.

Archer slid his resignation letter under the door and retreated to the elevator. He watched helplessly as Goodwin burst out of her office, and the elevator doors closed on him. That’s where Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 8 ended with a cliffhanger.

Now fans are left to wonder if Goodwin will die on Chicago Med. And it’s a long wait. The winter hiatus has begun, and there are no more One Chicago episodes in 2024.

Is Sharon Goodwin going to die on Chicago Med?

We don’t believe Sharon Goodwin will die on the Chicago Med winter premiere.

Goodwin is an important cog in the show and one of the few original characters on the hit medical show. Losing her would cause a huge shift in the tone.

S. Epatha Merkerson has not indicated she is ready to leave Chicago Med. That’s usually a good sign that she could stick around for a while.

The One Chicago shows have previously surprised fans with sudden exits, so it’s also possible in this situation. But we think Goodwin survives her ordeal, and she remains the boss at Med for many more episodes.

Previous episodes of Chicago Med are streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Med airs Wednesday at 8/7c on NBC.