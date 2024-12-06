Chicago Fire star shares set photo from One Chicago crossover

Filming continued this week for the One Chicago crossover. Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. link together for an upcoming story.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, fans have spotted action on the streets of Chicago. Those fans have even shared set photos.

The three-show evening will revolve around a “massive explosion in an office building” and the fallout will upend the entire city.

Fans have experienced a long drought since the shows did a real crossover event. The last one was before the world shut down in 2020.

Having the three shows deal with a singular event helps bridge the gap and gives an excuse for the characters to intermingle.

We expect this new One Chicago crossover to arrive early in February 2025. NBC will heavily promote the big event when it gets closer, but they must finish filming it first.

Dermot Mulroney shares a fun photo from the Chicago Fire set

Chicago Fire added actor Dermot Mulroney for Season 13. He plays Chief Dom Pascal, a mysterious leader with a questionable background.

Chief Wallace Boden (played by Eamonn Walker) took a promotion to help the Chicago Fire Department, leaving an opening at his old firehouse.

The new chief is a big proponent of his Firehouse 51 staff, but what is he hiding?

We will likely learn more about his past as the season progresses.

Below is something that Mulroney uploaded to his Instagram Stories.

Mulroney is seen on the streets of Chicago with actress Amy Morton. She plays Sergeant Trudy Platt on the Chicago P.D. cast, but the character is married to Christopher Herrmann on Chicago Fire.

We are left to guess why Trudy and Chief Pascal are in the same scene, but it likely revolves around a fire that needs more investigating.

An image from the One Chicago crossover set. Pic credit: @dermotmulroney/Instagram

Here’s when the winter premieres drop for Med, Fire, and P.D.

The long winter hiatus is hard for fans to deal with each winter.

The good news is that we know the Wednesday night dramas will return with many new episodes.

There’s also a good reason Herrmann was missing from the Chicago Fire episodes. Actor David Eigenberg revealed that a bad injury led to him missing time with the show.

Previous episodes of Chicago Fire are streaming on Peacock. Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. episodes are also on Peacock.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday at 9/8c on NBC.