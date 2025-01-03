Where to watch The Traitors US Season 3 and when does it start?

A new season of The Traitors has arrived this winter.

The hit reality competition show from the Scottish Highlands has a new cast and some fresh challenges for fans to enjoy.

The names of 21 cast members have been released, but there are also some surprise additions during the season.

As always, Alan Cumming returns as the host, and he is helping create buzz for the show on social media.

The buzz isn’t (entirely) necessary because The Traitors keeps getting nominated for awards for how well it has been constructed.

Can The Traitors 3 score another Emmy for its creators? We will soon learn if it holds the same level of excitement.

Where can you watch The Traitors US Season 3?

The third season of The Traitors US will stream on Peacock.

The first three episodes for The Traitors 3 drop at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 9. It gives fans a week to binge-watch the first three installments.

Weekly episodes will drop on Thursday nights on Peacock, allowing fans to watch ASAP or spread them out.

The only way to watch the first three episodes on premiere night is by streaming them.

Will The Traitors 3 be on NBC?

NBC will air the first two episodes of The Traitors Season 3 on Monday, January 20 at 8/7c and 9:30/8:30c.

This will give NBC viewers a taste of the new season, providing plenty of time to catch up as the season progresses.

Additional episodes of The Traitors 3 will air on NBC a bit later.

When is the season finale for The Traitors 3?

The Traitors 3 season finale and reunion show arrive on Thursday, March 6. That’s when viewers learn which player(s) won the $250,000 prize.

Counting the reunion show as a stand-alone episode, this means The Traitors 3 has 12 episodes.

Who is on The Traitors 3 cast?

Here is the cast list for The Traitors Season 3. It features people from Survivor, the Real Housewives franchises, Big Brother, Vanderpump Rules, Bachelor Nation, Summer House, and more.

Previous seasons of The Traitors US are streaming on Peacock. The first two seasons are available and hint at what to expect in Season 3.

The Traitors 3 streams on Peacock.