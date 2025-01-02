The Traitors US 3: It’s time for the new season

The Traitors US is back with a new season this winter.
Debuting on January 9, The Traitors 3 features 20+ celebrities battling for part of a $250,000 prize.
Folks from Big Brother, Survivor, Bachelor Nation, the Real Housewives franchises, and other corners of the celebrity world are featured on the new cast.
Alan Cumming returns as the host, and Scotland serves as the background again.
For fans unfamiliar with the format, the first two seasons of The Traitors US are streaming on Peacock.
It’s a unique take on the reality competition genre, with a twist involving several people (the Traitors) trying to steal the money from everyone else.
When is the season premiere of The Traitors 3?
The first three episodes for The Traitors 3 arrive at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 9.
After the three-episode premiere night, new episodes drop each Thursday night.
Everything is available for streaming on Peacock.
The Traitors US 3 cast
Below are the bios for the cast members of The Traitors 3. As with previous seasons, there will also be some surprise additions and appearances as the season progresses.
- Bob Harper from The Biggest Loser
- Bob the Drag Queen from RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Britney Haynes from Big Brother, The Amazing Race, and Big Brother: Reindeer Games
- Carolyn Wiger from Survivor
- Chanel Ayan from The Real Housewives of Dubai
- Chrishell Stause from Selling Sunset
- Ciara Miller from Summer House
- Danielle Reyes from Big Brother and Big Brother: Reindeer Games
- Dolores Catania from The Real Housewives of New Jersey
- Dorinda Medley from The Real Housewives of New York City
- Dylan Efron from Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Zac Efron’s brother)
- Gabby Windey from The Bachelorette
- Jeremy Collins from Survivor
- Lord Ivar Mountbatten (a British Royal)
- Nikki Garcia from WWE (a Professional Wrestler)
- Rob “Boston Rob” Mariano from Survivor and Deal or No Deal Island
- Robyn Dixon from The Real Housewives of Potomac
- Sam Asghari (an Actor, Model, and Britney Spears’ ex)
- Tom Sandoval from Vanderpump Rules
- Tony Vlachos from Survivor (a two-time Survivor winner)
- Wells Adams from The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise
