The Traitors US 3: It’s time for the new season

The Traitors US is back with a new season this winter.

Debuting on January 9, The Traitors 3 features 20+ celebrities battling for part of a $250,000 prize.

Folks from Big Brother, Survivor, Bachelor Nation, the Real Housewives franchises, and other corners of the celebrity world are featured on the new cast.

Alan Cumming returns as the host, and Scotland serves as the background again.

For fans unfamiliar with the format, the first two seasons of The Traitors US are streaming on Peacock.

It’s a unique take on the reality competition genre, with a twist involving several people (the Traitors) trying to steal the money from everyone else.

When is the season premiere of The Traitors 3?

The first three episodes for The Traitors 3 arrive at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 9.

After the three-episode premiere night, new episodes drop each Thursday night.

Everything is available for streaming on Peacock.

Host Alan Cumming is back for a new season of The Traitors US. Pic credit: Euan Cherry/Peacock

The Traitors US 3 cast

Below are the bios for the cast members of The Traitors 3. As with previous seasons, there will also be some surprise additions and appearances as the season progresses.

Bob Harper from The Biggest Loser

Bob the Drag Queen from RuPaul’s Drag Race

Britney Haynes from Big Brother, The Amazing Race, and Big Brother: Reindeer Games

Carolyn Wiger from Survivor

Chanel Ayan from The Real Housewives of Dubai

Chrishell Stause from Selling Sunset

Ciara Miller from Summer House

Danielle Reyes from Big Brother and Big Brother: Reindeer Games

Dolores Catania from The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Dorinda Medley from The Real Housewives of New York City

Dylan Efron from Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Zac Efron’s brother)

Gabby Windey from The Bachelorette

Jeremy Collins from Survivor

Lord Ivar Mountbatten (a British Royal)

Nikki Garcia from WWE (a Professional Wrestler)

Rob “Boston Rob” Mariano from Survivor and Deal or No Deal Island

Robyn Dixon from The Real Housewives of Potomac

Sam Asghari (an Actor, Model, and Britney Spears’ ex)

Tom Sandoval from Vanderpump Rules

Tony Vlachos from Survivor (a two-time Survivor winner)

Wells Adams from The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise

Bob Harper, Ciara Miller, Gabby Windey, Bob The Drag Queen, Nikki Garcia, and Chanel Ayan on The Traitors 3. Pic credit: Euan Cherry/Peacock

