Survivor 48 details: Everything you need to know about new season

Survivor 48 takes the baton as the next new season.

CBS will air new episodes from the hit reality competition show during the winter and spring of 2025.

Host Jeff Probst is singing the praises of the new season, but that’s his job for every new installment.

After Rachel LaMont won Survivor 47, the first Survivor 48 promo aired on CBS.

The bad news is a long winter hiatus exists between the Survivor 47 finale and the Survivor 48 premiere.

But the good news is that producers are already working on Survivor 49 and Survivor 50.

When is the Survivor 48 start date?

Survivor 48 debuts on Wednesday, February 26, 2025. It’s a two-hour episode, shifting to 90-minute episodes the following Wednesday (March 5).

Who is on the Survivor 48 cast?

The first 16 names from the Survivor 48 cast have been leaked.

Here’s the early Survivor 48 cast list. A more in-depth one will be released closer to the season premiere.

Everyone playing on the Spring 2025 season is new to the show and none of them saw Survivor 47 before filming their episodes.

When was Survivor 48 filmed?

Survivor 48 was filmed in June and July of 2024. The season happened immediately after Survivor 47 ended, with production quickly returning to work.

The upcoming season was filmed on the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji, much like most recent installments.

Yes, this also means that the announcement of the Survivor 48 winner has already been filmed. It’s possible that details could get leaked online since everything was filmed months ago.

Is the Live Reunion Show returning for Survivor 48?

No, the Live Reunion show has not returned. Despite a push from fans to get producers to bring it back, the New Era is content to have a pizza party on finale night.

How long is Survivor 48 and what is the prize?

Survivor 48 is another 26-day season, and the players competed for a $1 million prize.

Previous seasons of Survivor are streaming on Paramount+. That includes the season where former winners competed for a $2 million prize (Survivor 40: Winners at War).

