Survivor 48 cast footage finally released: The new castaways debut

The Survivor 48 cast was revealed to CBS viewers on Wednesday night.

After the Survivor 47 winner was revealed, footage for Survivor 48 was released.

This upcoming season was already filmed in Fiji, so the players have been waiting for their time to shine.

More details about the Survivor 48 cast will be revealed as the start date approaches, but the early footage is exciting.

The first episode of Survivor 48 debuts on Wednesday, February 26, 2025.

Jeff Probst also revealed that the Survivor 48 season premiere is a two-hour event.

TV promo for the Survivor 48 cast

Below is the new TV promo featuring the Survivor 48 players. We finally see the new players in action and get a feel for the next season.

There is a long winter hiatus between the Survivor 47 finale and the Survivor 48 premiere, but the promo should sustain us for a while.

Watch the video below to get a glimpse of the new folks. What do you think about the upcoming season? Leave us a comment about your excitement level for these new faces.

SURVIVOR 48! pic.twitter.com/MlL6zgsPGo — president of the samevieve fanclub (@realityysimp) December 19, 2024

Who is on the Survivor 48 cast?

Below is the list of names and bios that have been leaked online. It’s an entirely new group of people playing in Season 48.

Sixteen names have become public, with two more until we know all the players. This is an unofficial list since CBS hasn’t released the bios yet, but it comes from a trustworthy source.

Bianca Roses – A 32-year-old Strategic PR Consultant from Arlington, VA.

Cedrek McFadden – A 46-year-old Surgeon from Greenville, SC.

Charity Nelms – A 34-year-old Flight Attendant from St. Petersburg, FL.

David Kinne – A 38-year-old Stunt Performer from Long Beach, CA.

Eva Erickson – A 24-year-old Engineering Grad Student from Providence, RI.

Joe Hunter – A 45-year-old Fire Captain from Sacramento, CA.

Justin Pioppi – A 29-year-old Pizza Restaurant Manager from Revere, MA.

Kamilla Karthigesu – A 31-year-old Discord Engineer from San Francisco, CA.

Kevin Leung – A 33-year-old Finance Manager from San Francisco, CA.

Kyle Fraser – A 30-year-old Judicial Law Clerk from Brooklyn, NY.

Mary Zheng – A 31-year-old Social Worker from Philadelphia, PA.

Mitch Guerra – A 34-year-old PE Teacher from Waco, TX.

Saiounia Hughley – A 30-year-old Brand Strategist from Los Angeles, CA.

Shauhin Davari – A 37-year-old College Public Speaking Instructor from Costa Mesa, CA.

Stephanie Berger – A 37-year-old Product Manager from Brooklyn, NY.

Thomas Krottinger – A 34-year-old Vice President In A&R from Los Angeles, CA.

Survivor 48 debuts Wednesday, February 26, 2025, on CBS.