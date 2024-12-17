Survivor winner compliments Season 47 cast: ‘Skills on display’

The Survivor 47 cast is getting many compliments from a former winner who has many positive things to say about the New Era.

Survivor: Borneo winner Richard Hatch shared some thoughts ahead of Part 2 of the Survivor 47 season finale.

Rachel LaMont, Sam Phalen, Sue Smey, and Teeny Chirichillo made the final four for Survivor 47. One of them will soon be announced as the $1 million winner.

These aren’t the four players that Survivor fans predicted would make it to finale night, but it underscores the game’s difficulty.

Richard is well aware of how hard it can be to play Survivor. He outwitted, outplayed, and outlasted everyone during the inaugural 39-day season.

Soon, someone else will join the ranks of Survivor winners. Here’s a look at the new Survivor 47 finale promo.

Richard Hatch compliments the Survivor 47 cast

“Rachel ‘gets it’ & communicates so clearly with viewers! So does Sam and Genevieve. I wonder if viewers comprehend how good this season’s players are & the stresses these good players/people (like Teeny and Andy) are under when playing at this level,” Richard Hatch wrote on social media.

“Skills on display!! #Survivor,” he added.

Indeed, many good players were in the latest season, even though not everyone can make it to the end. A challenge or vote going differently could have led to several different people in the final four.

Some Survivor fans felt Kyle Ostwald was the best player of the season. Others would name Genevieve Mushaluk. Neither player made the final four.

“I can see how good the players are. But man… the crying and softness annoys me. lol,” a fan retorted.

“Crying & softness are evidence of the game’s ‘realness.’ It’s MUCH harder to play than it looks. But I’m with you, Bud. 47 seasons in, players should hit the game with an understanding they will be tested & ready to better manage their emotions. Emotional leaks can lose the game!” Richard responded to the fan.

Richard Hatch writes about the Survivor 47 cast. Pic credit: @HatchRichard/X

Teeny addressed her blowup on Sam. It led to a response from Liz Wilcox, who became infamous for her Applebee’s tirade during Survivor 46.

Here’s what Survivor fans said about Teeny’s blowup. Some fans turned against her after what she said about Sam. We will hear more from her after the winner is announced.

Sue Smey addressed her “dirty” face with a makeup video. She has seen fans reacting to her “look” during Survivor 47.

Previous episodes of Survivor are streaming on Paramount. That includes the season featuring Richard Hatch as a player (Survivor: Borneo).

Survivor airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.