Sue Smey shares amazing video to help fans land her Survivor look

Sue Smey from Survivor 47 has noticed the many online posts from fans about her looks.

Many posts have been unkind, but Sue has taken everything in stride, releasing a video showcasing how to sport her look from Fiji.

“Here’s how to get #SUEnami snatched cheeks in 3 easy steps,” Sue captioned her Instagram post.

“Yes .. soot was used in the making of this video 🔥,” she added to her post. “Huge thank you to @realitycheckp0dcast for helping me edit this video. Love you.”

The video showcases Sue applying soot from her fireplace to her makeup routine, yielding amazing results.

Subscribe to our Survivor newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

We will also see more from Sue as the two-night season finale begins for Survivor 47.

Sue from Survivor 47 shares makeup tips

Sue shared her new video on Saturday night (December 7), detailing the three steps fans can use to sport her “SUE-nami” look.

Enjoy the video below and share your thoughts in the comment section.

Survivor alums and fans love Sue’s new video

Many folks have responded to Sue’s video with positive comments. That includes former players and fans alike.

“The queen of the soot makeup has been confirmed as a survivor game changer!!!” wrote Carson Garrett from Survivor 44.

“This is the best make-up tutorial I’ve ever experienced,” wrote Andy Sloan.

Carolyn Wiger from Survivor 44 also commented.

“I love it!” wrote Big Brother 23 AFH Tiffany Mitchell.

Comments of support on Sue’s Instagram post. Pic credit: @Suesmeys47/Instagram

This past week Sue also noted that she knew her face was dirty in an Instagram post.

Sue shared some images from the latest episode that saw Caroline Vidmar blindsided.

“I know my face is dirty. Thanks for the reminders,” Sue slyly wrote.

More news from the world of Survivor

Caroline explained why Sue didn’t use the Idol on her. It was a divisive moment from the recent episode, as Sue’s Immunity Idol could have helped Caroline make the final six.

Caroline also addressed the “dirt” on Sue’s face. She explained what had happened, and how it was because Sue helped so much around camp.

Teeny addressed her epic blowup on Sam. Sam won a Reward Challenge and took Andy and Genevieve with him. That set off Teeny, who posted about it online. Her post led Liz Wilcox to reference her Applebee’s blowup.

Footage from the Survivor 47 finale was revealed. CBS shifted the format this year, providing bonus footage during a two-night event. Fans get 14 episodes for the 2024 season.

Previous episodes of Survivor are streaming on Paramount+.

Survivor airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.