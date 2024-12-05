Survivor 47, Episode 13: First look at the season finale promo

The final six players have been revealed. We can now head toward the two-part Survivor 47 season finale.

Andy Rueda, Rachel LaMont, Sam Phalen, Sue Smey, and Teeny Chirichillo made the final six.

One player will soon be named the Sole Survivor for Season 47. That person leaves Fiji $1 million richer.

So far, Sierra Wright, Sol Yi, Gabe Ortis, Kyle Ostwald, and Caroline Vidmar make up the Survivor 47 jury.

CBS has added a bonus episode to Survivor 47, allowing producers to split the finale between two nights.

The bad news is that there is still no “live” Reunion Show this year. Jeff appears content with the Survivor finale party in Fiji.

When is the first night of the Survivor 47 season finale?

The Survivor 47 season finale begins on Wednesday, December 11.

Survivor 47, Episode 13 is two hours long. It begins with six players competing and likely takes the group down to its final four.

Many fans will debate how the finale should only be called that for the final night. And the final Survivor 47 episode is on Wednesday, December 18.

Below is the CBS promo for Part 1 of the Survivor 47 finale. Chaos erupted after Caroline got voted out, and alliances may shift. Sue lost her biggest ally, and Rachel is upset about what happened.

Genevieve and Rachel are at odds, setting up some intense drama for what’s to come. Watch the promo and leave us a comment with your thoughts.

#Survivor – #Survivor47



Previews for part 1 of the 2 part finale, tonight's votes and Caroline's goodbye message. I like Caroline and hated to see her leave, but I love the way she handled it. pic.twitter.com/U4zVoydBTH — 🅱🅱 🅿🅸🆂🆂🅴🅳 (@BB_Pissed) December 5, 2024

Important information ahead of the two-part finale

Sue and Rachel each have a Hidden Immunity Idol.

Rachel still has a Block a Vote Advantage.

More news and notes from the world of Survivor

Sierra Wright revealed why she looked “bitter” at Tribal Councils. It’s an interesting story from the jury member.

Survivor Ponderosa footage was released for Sol Yi. Survivor fans got to see his immediate reactions to being voted out.

Jeff Probst has a plan for the Survivor 50 cast. He also revealed what type of players won’t be invited.

Survivor 49 may feature a celebrity on the cast. Having a celebrity in the midst could make that group intriguing during the 2025 television season.

Previous Survivor seasons are streaming on Paramount+. Viewers can also stream older Survivor 47 episodes.

Survivor airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.