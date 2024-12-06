Survivor 47: Caroline reveals why Sue didn’t save her with Immunity Idol

Survivor 47 has had many duos, but none appeared stronger than Sue Smey and Caroline Vidmar.

Unfortunately for Caroline, she was blindsided during Operation Italy, making her the fifth Survivor 47 jury member.

Survivor fans were left in shock, as Sue had promised to save Caroline if she appeared to be at risk.

Sue still had a Hidden Immunity Idol she earned by getting covered in red paint. It was a safety valve to keep her and Caroline safe.

But when host Jeff Probst asked if anyone had an Immunity Idol to play, only Sam Phalen and Genevieve Mushaluk stirred.

Subscribe to our Survivor newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Caroline was voted out over Sam and Genevieve in a 3-2-2 vote. Sue lost her biggest ally and is now in a tough spot as the season finale approaches.

Why didn’t Sue use her Immunity Idol on Caroline?

“Do not play your Idol on me,” Caroline told Sue before that fateful vote.

“It’s crazy looking back at that because we knew it in the moment, but really when you watch the episode, there were so many things in our toolkit and opportunities we could have used to have this vote not happen,” Caroline told Entertainment Weekly in an exit interview.

The crux of the situation was that the quartet felt safe with Andy’s plan to split the vote. Caroline even admitted to pushing for the split vote, and she encouraged Rachel by saying, “I don’t think you need to use your advantage on us.” Oops.

Even if Sue felt something might have been off during Tribal Council, Caroline had assured her that playing the Immunity Idol was unnecessary. Hindsight reveals they were wrong, but the excitement of taking out Genevieve or Sam was too great.

“Turns out the agenda was flipped, and it was against me, but I’m proud that I had the right read that he really wanted to do something,” Caroline added.

Caroline now sits with the other jury members and will help decide the Sole Survivor from Season 47.

We lost a queen tonight. Under-edited but clearly one of the smartest players out there and a huge threat all on her own. Thank you Caroline for gracing our screens #Survivor47 pic.twitter.com/e5s28V7Oim — eldritch abomination (@AlasknBullWorms) December 5, 2024

More news from the world of Survivor

Teeny revealed she might have regretted blowing up on Sam. The castaway reacted to Episode 12, and Liz Wilcox from Survivor 46 even chimed in. Liz is infamous for her Applebee’s meltdown.

Footage from the Survivor 47 finale was revealed. Much drama is forecasted over the final hours of the season.

Jeff Probst has a plan for the Survivor 50 cast. Some players have already been ruled out due to their approach to the game.

Sierra Wright revealed why she looked “bitter” at Tribal Councils. She wasn’t as upset as it was being portrayed on TV.

Okay okay, as hype as I am about the amazing #Survivo47 TC, I want to give a round of clap clap claps to CAROLINE for being such a stud in the game.



She really had a great shot to win had this vote gone differently – and she went out with MAJOR grace.



Thrilled we saw her play pic.twitter.com/fI91dE34bY — Survivor Super Fun Time Show! (@SurvivorSFT) December 5, 2024

Previous episodes of Survivor are streaming on Paramount+.

Survivor airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.