Teeny addresses Survivor 47 blowup on Sam, Liz Wilcox from Survivor 46 responds: ‘Been there, friend’

Teeny Chirichillo was pretty upset when she got left out of the reward during Survivor 47, Episode 12.

The final seven players were competing for a feast of Italian food, and host Jeff Probst had the castaways salivating.

Sue Smey had to plug her ears as Jeff talked about pizza, pasta, salad, and drinks awaiting the Reward Challenge winner.

Sam Phalen won the Reward Challenge and selected Andy Rueda and Genevieve Mushaluk to join him.

That left out Rachel LaMont, Caroline Vidmar, Teeny, and Sue. The foursome retreated to camp as the rewarded trio went to their feast.

Teeny exploded on Sam back at camp, denoting how much she wanted him voted out at the next Tribal Council. Sam wasn’t there to hear it, but the Survivor audience saw a different side of Teeny.

Teeny pops up on social media to address blowup

During the episode, Teeny immediately posted about her tirade. She cracked a joke about the situation, admitting she regretted what happened.

“PHEW! Thank god I took that minute so I didn’t say anything I would regret,” Teeny wrote.

One of the first responses came from Liz Wilcox of Survivor 46. Liz famously exploded after she was left out of an Applebee’s reward last season.

“Been there, friend. Been THERE,” Liz wrote.

Teeny addresses her explosion on Sam. Pic credit: @TeenyChill/X

Later, Liz added additional context to her comments, revealing more about what she had experienced in the previous season.

“It was the most liberating moment of my life and I’m so glad it was #1)—filmed and #2) that I can be an example of a healthy expression of anger,” Liz posted when a fan asked if she regretted the blowup.

“I have had so many people reach out and thank me for showing them that it’s ok to be p****d off when bad things happen to you,” Liz added.

“I’ve had dozens of people tell me it changed their life to see me explode, calm down, and be consoled, not isolated. That has made everything about my experience worth it,” Liz added in a second X post.

Liz Wilcox responds to Teeny. Pic credit: @TheLizWilcox88/X

