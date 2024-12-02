Sierra reveals why she acted ‘bitter’ during Survivor Tribal Councils

Survivor fans have noticed Sierra Wright appearing bitter on the show. It has become a theme during recent Tribal Councils.

Many Survivor fans have made social media posts about Sierra’s expressions, with some viewers thinking she was continuously upset about being blindsided.

But it seems that Sierra is in on the joke, and her “bitter” expressions toward the remaining players were part of a scheme she devised with Sol Yi.

Sierra was blindsided and sent to the jury, and less than 24 hours later, she had to face the people who voted her out at the next Tribal Council.

Sierra appeared serious and stoic as she watched the castaways make Sol the second jury member.

Subscribe to our Survivor newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

During the first Tribal Council, where Sierra and Sol sat as the jury, they came in dressed up and ready to glare at the remaining players. And it was all planned.

Sierra shares a backstory for the ‘bitter’ look at Tribal Councils

“Hahahaah the amount of laughs and smiles that left my body as soon as they all left tribal guysssss. I’m not mean i promise. All fun and games. All love for my people #survivor47,” Sierra wrote on X after Survivor 47, Episode 11.

Her post was about Episode 11, where she, Sol, and Gabe Ortis sported serious looks at the Tribal Council.

“Do they tell the jury to come out and look bitter the whole time?!” a fan asked.

“No production doesn’t tell us to come out looking ‘bitter,'” Sierra responded.

“In fact, they’re actually not in favor of it LOL. Sol relayed the impact my glares had on them the first night of me being on the jury, so we thought it would be fun to continue, and to shake em up a bit,” she added.

Sierra addresses her look at the Tribal Councils. Pic credit: @sierrabwright/X

Many of Sierra’s fans loved what she was doing at Tribal Council.

“I actually love TF out of this,” posted one fan.

“keep being bitter and making your comments. i live for it. queen of the jury 47,” wrote another fan.

Survivor fans respond to Sierra Wright. Pic credit: @caramalie/X

More Sierra Wright news

Sierra just got engaged! The Survivor 47 alum has been busy since returning from Fiji.

A social media mystery was also solved. Sierra admitted to being a mystery model for Spirit Halloween. There had been controversy online about who the costumes were modeled after, but Sierra did it before going on Survivor.

Here is the final episode schedule for Survivor 47. It includes a two-night season finale.

Previous episodes of Survivor are streaming on Paramount+.

Survivor airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.