Survivor 47 episode schedule: Here’s when to watch the final episodes

The Survivor 47 episode schedule looks slightly different than prior seasons, primarily because of the two-night season finale.

The Survivor producers have enjoyed the 90-minute timeslots each Wednesday night, but even more footage can make CBS primetime.

Unfortunately, we still won’t see a reunion show this season, but at least they have added an extra hour for the die-hard fans to enjoy.

The reunion shows were eliminated to cut costs, especially since they could pre-tape the pizza party in Fiji before flying the castaways home.

Survivor used to pay a cash bonus to players who attended the “live” finale. But the producers don’t have to do that if everyone is already in one place.

Plus, it seems host Jeff Probst loves getting immediate reactions from the players as soon as the jury segments have been filmed.

Andy Rueda, Caroline Vidmar, Kyle Ostwald, Rachel LaMont, Sam Phalen, Sue Smey, and Teeny Chirichillo made the final eight. Keep tuning in to see who is named the Sole Survivor for Season 47.

The final Survivor 47 episode schedule

Below is a breakdown of the final four episodes of Survivor 47. The season goes deeper into December than previously expected, but it does mean CBS has fresh content during the holiday season.

The Survivor 47 season finale is considered a two-night event, with two-hour installments on December 11 and 18. A good argument can be made that they are only adding an episode and that the true finale is on December 18.

Survivor 47, Episode 11: November 27 at 8/7c on CBS (90 minutes).

Survivor 47, Episode 12: December 4 at 8/7c on CBS (90 minutes).

Survivor 47, Episode 13: December 11 at 8/7c on CBS (two hours).

Survivor 47, Episode 14: December 18 at 8/7c on CBS (two hours).

