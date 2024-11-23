Survivor 47, Episode 11: The final eight compete, Kyle worries, and a new alliance on next new Survivor episode

Survivor 47 is winding down and only eight players remain in the competition after Gabe Ortis got voted out.

Andy Rueda, Caroline Vidmar, Kyle Ostwald, Rachel LaMont, Sam Phalen, Sue Smey, and Teeny Chirichillo made the final eight.

Within the final group are three players from Gata, three from Tuku, and two from Lavo. It’s a pretty even split as the game continues.

The last episode saw the third straight one-sided vote, as Sierra Wright, Sol Yi, and Gabe Ortis were all nearly unanimous eliminations.

Sue is working to get Kyle out, but he keeps winning the Immunity Necklace. Kyle has become a Survivor legend with four Individual Immunity wins thus far.

As a new episode approaches, Kyle appears worried he will get targeted for being a “family man” still in the game.

Survivor 47, Episode 11 synopsis

Below is the full synopsis for the November 27 episode of Survivor. CBS is offering another new episode for the day before Thanksgiving.

“After 20 days in the game, battle lines are drawn and the stakes cannot be higher; the winner of a classic Immunity Challenge guarantees their spot in the final seven,” reads the synopsis for Survivor 47, Episode 11.

Survivor 47 TV promo for November 27

Here is the latest Survivor television preview. We glimpse the upcoming challenge and sound bites from a worried Kyle.

Does Sam Phalen figure out that Rachel LaMont has an Advantage? And is that a new five-person alliance calling themselves “Underdogs” during the episode? Check it out below.

This is the 11th episode of Survivor 47, debuting at 8/7c on Wednesday, November 27. It’s crunch time for the players and we are already at Day 20 of the 26-day season.

Sierra Wright is a member of the Survivor 47 jury. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Previous episodes of Survivor are streaming on Paramount+.

Survivor 47 airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.