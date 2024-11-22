Gabe Ortis and Survivor fans react to Sol’s shirtless look at Tribal Council

Survivor fans saw the return of Sol Yi and Sierra Wright during the latest episode. They arrived at Tribal Council looking good.

Sol and Sierra were the first two members of the Survivor 47 jury. Neither one expected to be voted out so early, but one-sided votes sent them to Ponderosa.

Neither castaway looked pleased as they strode into the Tribal Council as the rain poured down on them. But they certainly turned heads and drew the attention of Survivor fans and the remaining players.

“Dude, when Sol walked into Tribal, it was like a bomb went off,” Gabe Ortis told Entertainment Weekly in his exit interview.

Gabe was voted out during Survivor 47, Episode 10, making him the third jury member. It afforded him a front-row seat when Sierra and Sol walked in.

EW asked if Gabe was distracted at Tribal Council by the “shirtless vest look” Sol sported. He gave an honest response to the query.

“Everybody’s head just whipped over and it was all we could look at,” Gabe added.

Survivor fans and castaways react to the fit of Sol and Sierra

For a quick reminder, below is a clip of Sierra and Sol entering the Tribal Council during the recent episode. The wet look from the rain added to the aesthetic of her dress and his bare arms.

“Sol and Sierra SERVED,” a Survivor fan added to the video.

“I mean, there was a good three minutes of we’re in Tribal, Jeff is talking, people are answering questions, and everybody is looking at Sol and Sierra. It was like this just power duo just walked into Tribal Council and they weren’t even participating,” Gabe added to his EW answer.

Gabe also revealed that CBS viewers didn’t get to enjoy everything Sol had on for his first Tribal Council as a jury member.

“He had rings on all of his fingers, he had his nails painted, and he came in, he looked like a fighting character out of a fighting video game like Tekken or Street Fighter,” Gabe stated. “I was ready for him to start hurling fireballs out of his hands! It was unbelievable. He had the red shoes on, too. No socks needed.”

More from the Survivor fans

“Sierra and Sol are serving looks with Sierra’s auction confidence and Sol’s effortless cool-guy vibe. #Survivor #Survivor47,” a Survivor fan posted to X. They included a photo of the jurors.

“They picked the perfect time to bring back having the jury walk in #Survivor47,” Mike Bloom wrote on X.

