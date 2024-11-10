Survivor 48 cast: Early look at Spring 2025 players

The Survivor 48 cast is getting closer to their time in the sun, and we have an early look at who is on the cast.

Survivor Season 48 will air on CBS in 2025, likely debuting in February 2025 and running through the spring.

While we wait for CBS to announce the start date, we can examine who was invited to Fiji this time.

Survivor 48 was filmed immediately after Survivor 47, so the footage has been in the can for a while. It also means we could see common themes or twists.

Jeff Probst is the host again, and the season was (again) filmed on the familiar Fijian islands.

We will likely see our first footage of the Survivor 48 cast in action during the Survivor 47 season finale in December.

The Survivor 48 cast list

Below is part of the rumored Survivor 48 cast list. It’s only denoted as a rumor because CBS hasn’t confirmed it, but the list comes from the reliable Inside Survivor folks.

Some interesting job titles are in the mix. The professions include a stunt performer, fire captain, and social worker.

Fourteen player names have already been revealed. The rest will likely be released later.

Bianca Roses – A 32-year-old Strategic PR Consultant from Arlington, VA.

Charity Nelms – A 34-year-old Flight Attendant from St. Petersburg, FL.

David Kinne – A 38-year-old Stunt Performer from Long Beach, CA.

Eva Erickson – A 24-year-old Engineering Grad Student from Providence, RI.

Joe Hunter – A 45-year-old Fire Captain from Sacramento, CA.

Kamilla Karthigesu – A 31-year-old Discord Engineer from San Francisco, CA.

Kevin Leung – A 33-year-old Finance Manager from San Francisco, CA.

Kyle Fraser – A 30-year-old Judicial Law Clerk from Brooklyn, NY.

Mary Zheng – A 31-year-old Social Worker from Philadelphia, PA.

Mitch Guerra – A 34-year-old PE Teacher from Waco, TX.

Saiounia Hughley – A 30-year-old Brand Strategist from Los Angeles, CA.

Shauhin Davari – A 37-year-old College Public Speaking Instructor from Costa Mesa, CA.

Stephanie Berger – A 37-year-old Product Manager from Brooklyn, NY.

Thomas Krottinger – A 34-year-old Vice President In A&R from Los Angeles, CA.

