The Traitors 3 spoilers: Late game twists are coming

A new season of The Traitors US comes to Peacock this winter. A group of reality TV stars and additional celebrities will compete for part of the $250,000 prize.

Peacock previously revealed the names of 21 players, but familiar twists await the fans.

Last season on The Traitors, a Below Deck star joined the cast after someone quit, and a Big Brother winner popped up to lead them through a challenge.

Kate Chastain from Below Deck and the first season of The Traitors arrived at the Scotland castle mid-way through Season 2. She was a late arrival who was allowed to join the game after boxer Deontay Wilder quit.

Later, Big Brother 2 winner Dr. Will Kirby surfaced as someone staying at the cabin in the woods. That cabin is where creepy challenges happen with bugs or darkness. He didn’t play the game but was part of the advertising.

The Traitors Season 3 appears to be taking a page from that playbook. Two additional names have been linked to The Traitors 3 cast.

Who else will appear on The Traitors 3?

Spoilers for The Traitors 3 reveal two people will join the game through a twist.

“I was told Wes (The Real World & The Challenge) and Derrick (Big Brother 16) will join #TheTraitors3 late in the game as a twist,” reads a reality TV social media share.

Wes Bergmann appeared on The Real World: Austin for MTV. He would later compete during seasons of their reality competition shows, including many versions of The Challenge.

Derrick Levasseur was an undercover cop before he won Big Brother 16. He won a Big Brother season that featured Cody Calafiore, who would later appear on the first season of The Traitors US.

It will be interesting to hear what Peacock says about their involvement. Fans can expect Wes and Derrick to arrive later in Season 3.

As previously revealed by Monsters and Critics, the start date for Traitors 3 is on January 9.

I was told Wes (The Real World & The Challenge) and Derrick (Big Brother 16) join #TheTraitors3 late in the game as a twist. pic.twitter.com/U6LxUnSNRB — GamerVev (@GamerVev) June 19, 2024

Here’s the rest of The Traitors Season 3 cast

Below are the players officially announced by Peacock for The Traitors 3.

Bob Harper from The Biggest Loser

Bob the Drag Queen from RuPaul’s Drag Race

Britney Haynes from Big Brother, The Amazing Race, and Big Brother: Reindeer Games

Carolyn Wiger from Survivor

Chanel Ayan from The Real Housewives of Dubai

Chrishell Stause from Selling Sunet

Ciara Miller from Summer House

Danielle Reyes from Big Brother and Big Brother: Reindeer Games

Dolores Catania from The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Dorinda Medley from The Real Housewives of New York City

Dylan Efron from Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Zac Efron’s brother)

Gabby Windey from The Bachelorette

Jeremy Collins from Survivor

Lord Ivar Mountbatten (a British Royal)

Nikki Garcia from WWE (a Professional Wrestler)

Rob Mariano from Survivor and Deal or No Deal Island

Robyn Dixon from The Real Housewives of Potomac

Sam Asghari (an Actor, Model, and Britney Spears’ ex)

Tom Sandoval from Vanderpump Rules

Tony Vlachos from Survivor (a two-time winner)

Wells Adams from The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise

The Traitors 3 debuts January 9 on Peacock.