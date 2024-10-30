Big Brother 27 spoilers: Producers tease twist return

The producers have revealed early Big Brother 27 spoilers. They should be called extremely early spoilers since we have a long wait until the BB27 cast is revealed.

A huge twist was introduced during Big Brother 26 that will likely be resurrected for the BB27 cast, which is great news for viewers.

BB26 introduced the AI Arena, where the final three nominees from each week would compete for one last chance at safety.

The AI Arena added some flare to the eviction episodes, making it nearly impossible to predict what might happen with the voting.

During several weeks this season, the houseguests flipped their votes mid-episode due to what happened at the AI Arena. That added another level of excitement.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Having three people on the block at the start of each eviction episode meant more strategizing and saved the house from unanimously voting someone out each week.

The producers speak about the success of Big Brother 26

Big Brother executive producers Rich Meehan and Allison Grodner were interviewed about the recent completion of Big Brother 26 and what’s to come with Big Brother 27.

A topic of discussion was how the season started with three people on the block each week. Whether it was through three nominations by the Head of Household or another twist, three people faced eviction each week.

The regular week of Big Brother played out, and then on eviction night, that trio competed in a bonus challenge. The winner (AI Arena for BB26) would gain safety. The two losers remained on the block.

“The Head of Household competition had quite a few times moved out of that episode,” Allison Grodner told Entertainment Weekly. “So we really felt like we needed to service the live eviction episode and amp it up, and I think we did.”

“Creatively, we really wanted to try was to make the live episode more unpredictable and make it more exciting and entertaining,” Rich Meehan added.

They succeeded. Eviction episodes became must-watch TV for Big Brother fans, and the AI Arena Challenges were very entertaining.

The first Big Brother 27 spoilers

“It’s very likely to be carried forward,” Grodner stated when asked if the three-nominee twist would return.

She hinted that the show would shake things up (they aren’t bringing back the Artificial Intelligence theme), so nominees could happen differently.

Big Brother having three nominees each week worked well, and it succeeded in adding some unpredictability to the eviction each week. Bringing it back is a good call.

More Big Brother news and notes

Matthew Turner from BB24 got married! The former houseguest tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend and shared some beautiful pictures.

Big Brother fans are dressing as Angela Murray for Halloween. Some great images of their costumes have been shared online.

Tubina provided fans with a relationship update. That’s the relationship nickname fans gave to Tucker Des Lauriers and Rubina Bernabe from BB26.

Previous seasons of Big Brother are streaming on Paramount+. That includes the season which featured the AI Arena (BB26).

Big Brother 27 airs on CBS during the summer of 2025.