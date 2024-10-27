Big Brother fans dressing as Angela Murray for Halloween

Big Brother fans will never forget Angela Murray. Now, some fans have dressed as her for Halloween.
Angela was quite the character during Big Brother 26, leading to many meme-worthy moments that may become GIFs for years.
While Angela is certainly a niche character for Halloween, she can be the perfect costume in the right group.
What will Angela say about these costumes when she catches wind? We aren’t sure yet. Hopefully, she sees it as good fun.
For any of our readers who have not met Angela yet, she was featured during the Big Brother 2024 season.
Angela was an emotionally dramatic player. Some fans might say she overreacted to certain moments, including when someone ate the charcuterie board ingredients she had been awarded.
Big Brother fans dress as Angela for Halloween
“My friend dressed up as Angela for our Halloween party tonight and I am fully LOSING ITTTTTT @angelamurr33308 #bb26,” posted a BB fan on X.
The fan shared four images of her friend posing as Angela. Several photos featured Angela with the Veto Necklace.
A popular Big Brother page (Big Brother Tea) commented on the image of “Angela” sprawled on the floor.
“This is my favorite,” reads the X post.
Another Big Brother fan page commented on the image of “Angela” checking out a charcuterie board.
“Angela saw 0 salami or prosciutto!” they captioned the disapproving look.
More Big Brother fans dressed as Angela
More fans dressed as Angela and had lots of fun with the presentation.
“I hate gay Halloween bc what do you mean you’re Angela Murray during a veto ceremony on Big Brother 26,” wrote a Big Brother fan named Jordan.
The fan took a picture in their Angela get-up, which featured a wig, as she prepared to receive the Power of Veto.
A pumpkin carved as Angela for Halloween
One fan decided to carve their pumpkin in the likeness of Angela. It wasn’t a flattering representation, but it should make fellow Big Brother fans smile.
“My pumpkin this year? Angela, the queen of #BigBrother… of course!” the fan wrote.
