Tucker shares his support for Angela after Big Brother: ‘You’re a legend’

After the dramatic season finale, Big Brother 26 alums Angela Murray and Tucker Des Lauriers are back in the real world. The former houseguests have been making the rounds to cast parties and get-togethers.

Tucker and Angela found many fans while they were in the house, becoming two of the top vote-getters for America’s Favorite Houseguest. Quinn Martin was the other person in the top three.

Tucker was named the AFH for the Big Brother 26 cast, taking home a nice $50,000 prize on finale night. It showed how much fans enjoyed his antics, including using the Power of Veto once to save Angela instead of himself.

Angela posted a photo of herself and Tucker on Instagram, congratulating him for becoming the latest AFH.

“To our season of Big Brother AFP Winner! Congratulations!” Angela captioned the post to Tucker.

“You rocked it Tucker! #mothertucker for life! #bigbrother #season26 #bb26,” she added to the post.

Tucker leaves kind words for Angela on her post

Tucker recently stopped by Angela’s post to leave her some kind words of love and support. He seems to be a full-fledged member of Team Angela.

“Ohhh Angela I love you so much and am so proud of all that you did on this show!” Tucker began his comment.

“People can hate all they want that you tried to form an alliance to get me out BUT I SAY LETS GOOO! Proud of you to be the first to initiate that and will always be an Angela fan!” Tucker added.

Before noting that he can’t wait to see her again in the real world soon and that he misses her already, Tucker left the best compliment of his long message.

“You’re a legend and it was an honor and a pleasure to play this game with you and share this once and a lifetime experience with you ❤️❤️ I know you’ve inspired so many people with your determination, strength and courage!” Tucker posted.

Tucker leaves Angela a nice message after Big Brother 26. Pic credit: @angelamurray_utah_realtor/Instagram

Previous episodes of Big Brother 26 are streaming on Paramount+.

Big Brother 27 airs on CBS during the summer of 2025.