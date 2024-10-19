Chelsie Baham is the first woman in Big Brother history to have a perfect game: Here’s what that means

Big Brother 26 winner Chelsie Baham played an amazing game this past season. Though she did get some help from Makensy Manbeck at the end, Chelsie easily won the BB26 jury vote.

Chelsie worked hard every day this summer, even when she wasn’t the Head of Household. Her social game became a big reason why she won the show.

Even when Makensy was the HOH, Chelsie convinced her to do what was best for Chelsie’s game. That included when Makensy won the final HOH Competition and took Chelsie to the final two.

Many Big Brother fans were shocked that Makensy seemed unprepared to give her speech to the jury, but that was also because of Chelsie, who had convinced Makensy that her game spoke for itself.

Chelsie was correct in her speech when she noted that she won when needed, including when she won over the jury during the season finale.

But those aren’t the only reasons Chelsie has taken a spot among the most successful Big Brother houseguests in history.

Chelsie Baham played a perfect game on Big Brother 26

To play a perfect game of Big Brother, a houseguest must never receive an eviction vote and win the season unanimously.

Chelsie went 90 days without anyone voting against her, and then she received a unanimous 7-0 vote from the BB26 jury.

Chelsie is the first woman to have a perfect game on Big Brother USA.

Only a few people have accomplished the perfect game over the years. Dan Gheesling did it on Big Brother 10, and Cody Calafiore did it on Big Brother 22.

Elsewhere, Kevin Martin did it on Big Brother Canada 5, Dane Rupert did it on Big Brother Canada 7, and Jean-Thomas Jobin did it on Celebrity Big Brother Quebec 1.

Jun Song came close to a perfect game on Big Brother 4, but she had one jury vote against her.

Danielle Reyes played Big Brother 3 without receiving an eviction vote but lost on the jury vote. Likewise, Daniele Briones suffered the same fate on Big Brother 8 when she lost the game to her father, Evel Dick Donato.

More from Big Brother

Makensy admitted to being manipulated by Chelsie. She realized her mistakes too late but stood by her gameplay this season.

Cam Sullivan-Brown was “pissed” and felt he should have won BB26. He even spoke about what jury members he felt would have voted for him on the season finale.

Tucker Des Lauriers may have made more money than Makensy on BB26. Fan support for Tucker led to two nice cash bonuses for his play.

Previous seasons of Big Brother are streaming on Paramount+.

Big Brother 27 airs on CBS during the summer of 2025.