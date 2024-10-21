Makensy said she won’t play Big Brother again if producers invite back fellow alum

Makensy Manbeck finished as the runner-up on Big Brother 26, getting to the final two after winning an amazing number of competitions.

Having Big Brother producers invite Makensy to return for a future season seems like a given. Makensy might even be a great addition to a new season of Big Brother: Reindeer Games.

But she might not be interested in that opportunity. Makensy has made it known that she would walk if she found out a future season included a fellow BB26 cast member.

Maybe that sentiment will change now that everyone is free from the Big Brother house. And maybe public perception will also impact how she interacts with them in the future.

So who is that person that Makensy wants nothing to do with? It’s Angela Murray. Yes, the same Angela who finished as one of the top three vote-getters for America’s Favorite Houseguest.

It’s the same Angela who worked to get Matt Hardeman evicted during the first week. That possibly ended a showmance before it developed.

What did Makensy say about Angela?

Makensy frequently told Chelsie Baham about how much she disliked Angela. It was something Chelsie used as ammunition during their jury speeches.

The video below shows Chelsie revealing the info, Makensy being shocked that it came out, and Angela realizing she was “hated” by Makensy.

That threw Makensy. She wasn't expecting that info to come out which is why she laughed nervously.



And Angela nodding like she knew all along Makensy hated her (she didn't – she was singing Makensy's praises in the house and up thru jury roundtable) 😂😂 — Sam "We Are Not Going Back" Wilson, 🇺🇸🐝🥥 (@FalconYourHero) October 14, 2024

Makensy also spoke with Chelsie about her hopes of never seeing Angela again after finale night. But that’s not all.

Makensy noted that she was “scared” to accept another season of Big Brother because Angela might be in the house again.

Faced with the prospect of joining another Big Brother cast with Angela (like All-Stars or Reindeer Games), Makensy stated that she “would walk.”

All of this chatter might be set aside if a future invite does arrive, but Makensy was pretty adamant about her statements.

It wouldn’t be the first time that a houseguest was upset with another houseguest and they later buried the hatchet.

Chelsie: You’re gonna have to see her(Angela) tomorrow.



Makensy: Oh I’ll see her, and then never again. I’m scared to ever accept another season, because I’m afraid they would put me in a house with her(Angela). I would walk.#bb26 pic.twitter.com/nkL1rpP9Fr — Big Brother Tea (@TheBigBroTea) October 13, 2024

