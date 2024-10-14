Big Brother 26 featured many interesting personalities this season.

As the season progressed, popular houseguests were sent home left and right.

Matt Hardeman was popular in Week 1 but got eliminated first; Cedric Hodges was popular before going home early; and comp beast Tucker De Lauriers was also sent home before the jury formed.

The stage was set for an interesting vote for America’s Favorite Houseguest.

Nobody sent home before the jury phase has ever won AFH. Would Big Brother fans make history this time?

It was also interesting that Angela Murray was winning AFH polls in the days before the season finale.

Past winners of the award have included Cameron Hardin (BB25), Taylor Hale (BB24), Tiffany Mitchell (BB23), and Da’Vonne Rogers (BB22).

Big Brother 26 winner revealed first

Chelsie Baham won Big Brother 26. The jury loved Chelsie, and she easily beat Makensy in the final vote.

Who won America’s Favorite Houseguest on Big Brother 26?

Big Brother fans could vote for any member of the BB26 cast. A $50,000 prize was on the line.

Fans of Tucker and Angela made some big pushes for votes. Some Big Brother fans loved that Angela made the game interesting, while others felt Tucker made it exciting.

Tucker was also the Instigator this summer. He won a nice cash prize for creating chaos in the Big Brother house.

According to Julie, the top three vote-getters were Angela, Tucker, and Quinn (in no particular order).

Tucker Des Lauriers won America’s Favorite Houseguest for Big Brother 26. He took home the $50,000 prize, and he was extremely excited. That should help pay for a nice date with Rubina Bernabe as they reunite.

More to come from Big Brother alums

Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 has a Big Brother legend. The hit NBC show returns this winter with a Big Brother alum going up against two Survivor alums.

We will also see some Big Brother alums on a new season of The Traitors this winter. The Traitors 3 will debut in January on Peacock, including people from Survivor and The Real Housewives.

Casting for Big Brother 27 is open. Fans who want to compete for the money next summer can apply for the show now.

Previous seasons of Big Brother are streaming on Paramount+. It’s where fans can enjoy content during the long winter hiatus, including Big Brother: Reindeer Games from last winter. Could we see a second season of BBRG soon? Stay tuned.

Big Brother 27 airs on CBS during the Summer of 2025.