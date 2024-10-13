Big Brother 26: Does this America’s Favorite Houseguest poll predict the winner?

The Big Brother 26 cast has had many interesting personalities this season.

It has led to several players emerging as fan favorites throughout the season.

One of those players will soon be named America’s Favorite Houseguest.

Matt Hardeman had lots of early fan support but got evicted during Week 1.

Tucker Des Lauriers and Quinn Martin later made exciting game moves that garnered much fan support.

And then there’s Angela Murray. Some fans accused her of bullying and being annoying, while others loved how dramatic she made the game.

Every previous winner of the AFH award has made it to at least the jury phase. If someone like Matt or Tucker wins it, they will make Big Brother history.

Who will win America’s Favorite Houseguest for the Big Brother 26 cast?

All 16 members of the BB26 cast are eligible to become the 2024 AFH. CBS has a voting portal open for fans to share their voices.

Each player has found support online, but some fans are louder than others. Based on social media activity, it now seems like two players are competing for the title.

A Big Brother fan page has been conducting a survey to gauge fans’ current opinions. The results have been eye-opening.

According to this poll, Angela Murray is the favorite to win AFH. She has received 42.6 percent of the vote. Tucker Des Lauriers is slightly behind her at 39.3 percent. Everyone else falls under the remaining 18.1 percent of the vote.

The fan poll had 21,290 votes at the time this article was published, and there is about a day left to continue voting.

Could Angela emerge (simultaneously) as the most-liked and most-disliked houseguest of the season? We will learn the official results on finale night.

Yes, this is just one fan poll. But it shows how Angela and Tucker are now the favorites to win that $50,000 prize.

A fan poll on the Big Brother 26 cast. Pic credit: @BB_Updates/X

The Big Brother 26 season finale airs Sunday, October 13 at 9/8c on CBS.