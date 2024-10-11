Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 cast: Survivor vs Big Brother

The Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 cast has been released.

Many rumors floated around about who would play this season, and now we have answers.

Survivor winner Boston Rob Mariano had success during the first season, and it has now translated to more reality TV people for Season 2.

Survivor fans are in luck, as former winner Parvati Shallow heads to the island for Season 2.

Parvati was also seen during the second season of The Traitors US, where she tried to scheme her way to a big cash prize.

Big Brother 2 winner Dr. Will Kirby is also along for this journey, where he could manipulate his way to millions of dollars.

Parvati and Dr. Will are each known for their strategic way of playing reality competition shows and have proved mentally strong in the format.

The Deal or No Deal Season 2 cast

Below is the cast list for Deal or No Deal Season 2. Fourteen people compete for the money, and Joe Manganiello has returned as host.

A collection of photos released by NBC follows the cast list.

These are the faces of the new players, including Survivor Australia alum David Genat.

Will the folks who watched the first season of Deal or No Deal Island turn against the reality TV stars early on? We must tune in to find out.

Unfortunately, NBC hasn’t released a premiere date for the new season. It could arrive in the winter months, either later in 2024 or early in 2025. Stay tuned.

NBC has advertised that Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 has briefcases hidden around the island with more than $200 million in prize money split between them.

Rock Carlson, 65 | Henderson, NV

Maria-Grace Cook, 21 | Greer, SC

Seychelle Cordero, 31 | Staten Island, NY

David Genat, 44 | Perth, AU

Courtney Kim, 36 | Charlotte, NC

Dr. Will Kirby, 51 | Los Angeles, CA

Alexis Lete, 27 | Louisville, KY

Luke Olejniczak, 29 | Eagle River, WI

Sydnee Peck, 27 | Redondo Beach, CA

Parvati Shallow, 41 | Los Angeles, CA

Phillip Soloman, 37 | Austin, TX

Storm Wilson, 25 | Austin, TX

Dickson Wong, 24 | Wood River, IL

La Shell Wooten, 55 | Chapel Hill, NC

The official cast of Deal Or No Deal Island, premiering in early 2025 on NBC. pic.twitter.com/4hXv8aYxnh — Reality TV News/Updates (@Realitytv__fan) October 10, 2024

