When does The Traitors 3 arrive on Peacock?

A new season of The Traitors arrives this winter on Peacock.

In a format change, the producers and host of The Traitors revealed the new cast very early.

Rather than waiting until the season was close to debuting, Peacock announced the cast of The Traitors 3 as filming was beginning.

This has helped create additional buzz for the hit reality competition show, but it will make the delay in new episodes seem even longer.

Filming for The Traitors 3 has already been completed, but the episodes need to be edited before they are ready for the public.

And if the recent trend continues, fans will wait months before the new episodes arrive.

When will The Traitors 3 stream on television?

To predict the future, we must look at the past.

The Traitors is a winter show for Peacock, with the streaming service giving viewers something extra to watch during the colder months.

It has worked brilliantly for the show, as it doesn’t have to compete with primetime programs from the major networks.

The first three episodes of The Traitors 2 were dropped on Friday, January 12, 2024. New episodes were released each following Thursday night until the final aired on March 7, 2024.

If that trend continues, we could see The Traitors 3 debut on Friday, January 10. It fits within the calendar nicely and would give the show space to take over before Survivor 48 debuts that spring.

Peacock hasn’t announced the official drop date, so only write this on your calendar in pencil.

Who is on the cast for The Traitors 3?

Below is the list of people who were flown to Scotland to play the latest season of The Traitors. They already finished playing the game and are back home following the filming.

Bob Harper: The Biggest Loser

Bob the Drag Queen: RuPaul’s Drag Race

Britney Haynes: Big Brother, The Amazing Race, and Big Brother: Reindeer Games

Carolyn Wiger: Survivor

Chanel Ayan: The Real Housewives of Dubai

Chrishell Stause: Selling Sunet

Ciara Miller: Summer House

Danielle Reyes: Big Brother and Big Brother: Reindeer Games

Dolores Catania: The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Dorinda Medley: The Real Housewives of New York City

Dylan Efron: Down to Earth with Zac Efron (brother of Zac Efron)

Gabby Windey: The Bachelorette

Jeremy Collins: Survivor

Lord Ivar Mountbatten: British Royal

Nikki Garcia: Professional Wrestler

Rob Mariano: Survivor and Deal or No Deal Island

Robyn Dixon: The Real Housewives of Potomac

Sam Asghari: Actor and Model (Britney Spears’ ex)

Tom Sandoval: Vanderpump Rules

Tony Vlachos: Survivor (two-time winner)

Wells Adams: Bachelor in Paradise

The Traitors is on hiatus at Peacock.