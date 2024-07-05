Big Brother 26 schedule: Dates and times for episodes

The Big Brother 26 schedule is about to take over primetime at CBS.

The hit reality competition show is back for a new season this summer, with houseguests competing for a $750,000 prize.

Social media excitement has grown recently, aided by the teasing of host Julie Chen Moonves.

Julie recently shared an image inside the house, spurring further buzz about a possible theme.

Previous teases from the host have some fans guessing that artificial intelligence will play a part.

But the producers have largely kept Big Brother 2024’s secrets under wraps—so far, at least.

A look at the Big Brother 26 episode schedule

Below is a breakdown of the Big Brother 26 episode schedule.

Everything begins on Wednesday, July 17, with the season premiere of BB26. It’s a two-night event, with Thursday, July 18 airing the second part on CBS.

As noted in the list of July episodes below, fans may easily remember when and where to tune in for Big Brother 26.

New episodes air Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays each week. CBS also has everything airing at 9/8c.

Episode 1: Wednesday, July 17 at 9/8c.

Episode 2: Thursday, July 18 at 9/8c.

Episode 3: Sunday, July 21 at 9/8c.

Episode 4: Wednesday, July 24 at 9/8c.

Episode 5: Thursday, July 25 at 9/8c.

Episode 6: Sunday, July 28 at 9/8c.

Episode 7: Wednesday, July 31 at 9/8c.

More news from the world of Big Brother

The BB26 cast is made entirely of new folks, giving Big Brother fans new people to cheer on this summer.

Soon, the producers will reveal the new players, and alums will weigh in on their favorites.

The drop date for the BB26 cast hasn’t been announced, but it will likely happen a few days before the July 17 premiere.

A free option to watch older Big Brother seasons was revealed. This new method means fans won’t have to subscribe to any services to enjoy the older content.

Live feeds are returning this summer, with Paramount+ subscribers getting a look behind the curtain as the season progresses.

A Big Brother alum also teased being on BB26. In addition to getting people buzzing about their possible involvement, the BB21 alum posted what they claimed to be the theme for this summer.

Outside the house, a small BB21 reunion happened in New York City. They gathered to watch one of their ranks on the stage.

Previous seasons of Big Brother are streaming on Paramount+, including the season Jag Bains won last summer (Big Brother 25).

Big Brother 26 debuts July 17 on CBS.