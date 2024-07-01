Big Brother 26 cast: Alum teases that they are part of a duos twist this summer

A fun Big Brother 26 cast rumor was pushed by an alum this weekend.

During a reunion of Big Brother alums, Kathryn Dunn from the BB21 cast teased her social media followers.

A new season of Big Brother arrives on July 17, and fans are starved for the latest information.

Here’s everything we know about BB26, but it doesn’t yet include the names of the BB26 cast members.

So when Kat teased her involvement and a possible BB26 theme, it got social media buzzing.

Fans met Kat when she finished 10th place during BB21. The summer 2019 season was won by Jackson Michie, with Holly Allen coming in second place.

Since then, Kat has been very active on social media, including interviewing houseguests from recent seasons.

Kat Dunn teases that she is on the BB26 cast

Kat and Rachel Swindler from Big Brother 20 got together this weekend and had fun. That fun included teasing Kat’s social media followers about this summer.

“Reunited with one of my fave bb girlies today @rachieswin,” Kat wrote on an X post including a reunion video.

But she followed that up with a teaser that got fans buzzing… even though it was surely just a tease.

“See you soon when we reunite in the bb26 house for duos season,” she wrote on another X post.

No, it’s not likely that Kat and Rachel are playing on BB26, especially since the producers already announced everything is new this season.

Still, a duos season of Big Brother alums is something that many fans have asked for over the years.

see you soon when we reunite in the bb26 house for duos season😍😍 pic.twitter.com/I0NOLmOVS5 — Kat Dunn (@itskathryndunn) July 1, 2024

More news from the world of Big Brother

A small BB21 cast reunion recently took place in New York City. It was a fun chance for players from that season to see each other and spend time on Broadway.

The America’s Favorite Houseguest winner from BB21 also celebrated a big day recently. Nicole Anthony celebrated her wedding anniversary with a fun video from tying the knot.

It was also announced that two Big Brother alums will appear in The Traitors 3. A new season of The Traitors just finished filming.

Here’s the full cast list for The Traitors 3. It continues a trend of the Scottish reality competition series tapping people from CBS reality shows to play for part of a $250,000 prize.

As for when the BB26 cast list gets released, here’s a guess at the drop date.

Previous seasons of Big Brother are streaming on Paramount+. That includes the seasons that featured Kathryn Dunn and Rachel Swindler as players (BB21 and BB20).

Big Brother 26 debuts July 17 on CBS.