The Traitors 3 cast: Survivor, Big Brother, Real Housewives, The Bachelorette, and Summer House alums featured

The Traitors 3 cast list was revealed this morning.
With filming beginning in Scotland, Peacock surprised fans with the big revelation.
This past weekend, host Alan Cumming announced he had chosen the Traitors, and now we get a peak behind the curtain.
Speculation about who would be on the new cast has been floating around for a while.
The good news is that Peacock has 21 new reality TV stars playing the game this season.
The bad news is that we have to wait until the episodes debut.
Who is on The Traitors 3 cast?
The new players in Scotland include people from Big Brother, Survivor, The Real Housewives, Selling Sunset, The Bachelorette, RuPaul’s Drag Race, and Vanderpump Rules.
There is even a British Royal in the mix this year.
Alliances are key on a show like this, and having four people from Survivor at CBS and four people from The Real Housewives on Bravo should be interesting.
Below is the full list of Traitors 3 cast members and the shows they are from.
- Bob Harper: The Biggest Loser
- Bob the Drag Queen: RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Britney Haynes: Big Brother, The Amazing Race, and Big Brother: Reindeer Games
- Carolyn Wiger: Survivor
- Chanel Ayan: The Real Housewives of Dubai
- Chrishell Stause: Selling Sunet
- Ciara Miller: Summer House
- Danielle Reyes: Big Brother and Big Brother: Reindeer Games
- Dolores Catania: The Real Housewives of New Jersey
- Dorinda Medley: The Real Housewives of New York City
- Dylan Efron: Down to Earth with Zac Efron
- Gabby Windey: The Bachelorette
- Jeremy Collins: Survivor
- Lord Ivar Mountbatten: British Royal
- Nikki Garcia: Professional Wrestler
- Rob Mariano: Survivor and Deal or No Deal Island
- Robyn Dixon: The Real Housewives of Potomac
- Sam Asghari: Actor and Model (Britney Spears’ ex)
- Tom Sandoval: Vanderpump Rules
- Tony Vlachos: Survivor
- Well Adams: Bachelor in Paradise
What is The Traitors on Peacock?
The Traitors is a reality competition show that streams on Peacock. Twenty-one people from reality television get invited to compete for part of a $250,000 prize pot.
A twist to this show is that three of those folks are trying to steal the money from everyone else. They are the Traitors, and they seek to eliminate everyone else. But the rest of the folks (the Faithfuls) must eliminate the Traitors first to win the cash.
Two seasons of The Traitors US have already debuted, bringing much popularity to the Scottish series.
While filming has begun for the new season, we likely won’t see new episodes until around January 2025.
