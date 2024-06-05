The Traitors 3 cast: Survivor, Big Brother, Real Housewives, The Bachelorette, and Summer House alums featured

The Traitors 3 cast list was revealed this morning.

With filming beginning in Scotland, Peacock surprised fans with the big revelation.

This past weekend, host Alan Cumming announced he had chosen the Traitors, and now we get a peak behind the curtain.

Speculation about who would be on the new cast has been floating around for a while.

The good news is that Peacock has 21 new reality TV stars playing the game this season.

The bad news is that we have to wait until the episodes debut.

Who is on The Traitors 3 cast?

The new players in Scotland include people from Big Brother, Survivor, The Real Housewives, Selling Sunset, The Bachelorette, RuPaul’s Drag Race, and Vanderpump Rules.

There is even a British Royal in the mix this year.

Alliances are key on a show like this, and having four people from Survivor at CBS and four people from The Real Housewives on Bravo should be interesting.

Below is the full list of Traitors 3 cast members and the shows they are from.

Bob Harper: The Biggest Loser

Bob the Drag Queen: RuPaul’s Drag Race

Britney Haynes: Big Brother, The Amazing Race, and Big Brother: Reindeer Games

Carolyn Wiger: Survivor

Chanel Ayan: The Real Housewives of Dubai

Chrishell Stause: Selling Sunet

Ciara Miller: Summer House

Danielle Reyes: Big Brother and Big Brother: Reindeer Games

Dolores Catania: The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Dorinda Medley: The Real Housewives of New York City

Dylan Efron: Down to Earth with Zac Efron

Gabby Windey: The Bachelorette

Jeremy Collins: Survivor

Lord Ivar Mountbatten: British Royal

Nikki Garcia: Professional Wrestler

Rob Mariano: Survivor and Deal or No Deal Island

Robyn Dixon: The Real Housewives of Potomac

Sam Asghari: Actor and Model (Britney Spears’ ex)

Tom Sandoval: Vanderpump Rules

Tony Vlachos: Survivor

Well Adams: Bachelor in Paradise

What is The Traitors on Peacock?

The Traitors is a reality competition show that streams on Peacock. Twenty-one people from reality television get invited to compete for part of a $250,000 prize pot.

A twist to this show is that three of those folks are trying to steal the money from everyone else. They are the Traitors, and they seek to eliminate everyone else. But the rest of the folks (the Faithfuls) must eliminate the Traitors first to win the cash.

Two seasons of The Traitors US have already debuted, bringing much popularity to the Scottish series.

While filming has begun for the new season, we likely won’t see new episodes until around January 2025.

